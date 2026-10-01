Asian Games 2026: India Clinch Women’s Team Squash Bronze After Hong Kong Loss

India secured a bronze medal in the women's team squash event at the Asian Games 2026 after losing to Hong Kong, China in the semifinal on Thursday, October 1.

India started the tie with Anahat Singh taking on Sin Yuk Chan. Anahat raced into a two-game lead but could not close out the match, eventually losing 11-9, 11-8, 6-11, 11-13, 10-12 in a five-game contest. The match lasted 36 minutes, and Anahat let slip several chances to seal the win after taking control early.

Tanvi Khanna Levels The Tie

Tanvi Khanna then kept India alive in the semifinal with a strong comeback against Ka Yi Lee.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

After losing the opening game 4-11, Tanvi responded well and won the next three games 13-11, 11-9, 13-11 to complete a 4-11, 13-11, 11-9, 13-11 victory in 26 minutes.

The win levelled the series at 1-1 and left the tie to be decided by the third match.

ALSO READ: India Thrash Sri Lanka By 124 Runs, Set Up Asian Games Final vs Pakistan

Joshna Chinappa Defeated In Decider

Veteran Joshna Chinappa then faced Tze Lok Ho in the deciding match but struggled to find her rhythm.

Tze Lok Ho won the contest in straight games, beating Joshna 11-4, 11-7, 11-9 to seal the semifinal for Hong Kong.

The result confirmed a bronze medal for India, marking the country's second consecutive bronze medal in the women's team squash event at the Asian Games.

"Yeah, definitely very disappointed, we had come so close to, obviously in the mixed doubles as well. But we played our best and with that I'm really happy with just the effort level," Joshna said.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2026: India Men's Squash Team Assures Medal After Beating Kuwait

"Of course, the team event as well, we had come really close to also beating them, but yeah this is what happens sometimes and it's tough, but at least I'm so proud of my team," Chinappa added after India's defeat in the semi-final.

Despite the semifinal defeat, India's women's squash team leaves the competition with another podium finish at the continental event.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.