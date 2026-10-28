Stock Picks Today: Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, L&T, Paytm, SBI Life, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across automobiles, two-wheelers, EPC, pharma, metals, NBFC, fintech, insurance, housing finance, defence psu and sector issuing fresh calls on Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Auto, Cipla, Larsen and Toubro, Mankind Pharma, Hindustan Copper, Paytm, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Max Financial, Tata Captial, SBI Life Insuance, AWL Agri Business, IndiaMart InterMesh, Home First Finance while also sharing their outlook on brokers, asset managers and exchanges.

Citi on Bajaj Auto

Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 10100 from Rs 10000

Q2 Results Above Estimates, Driven by Better Gross Margin

Cost Pressures Remain Elevated

Demand outlook positive, but commodity cost pressures persist

New launch commentary encouraging

EV business is seeing strong traction.

Jefferies on Bajaj Auto

Maintain Hold with TP of Rs 11500

Delivering Well Despite Cost Pressures

Q2 growth led by better realizations

2W demand momentum remains strong in both India and export markets

Bajaj is doing well in EVs and has regained some share in exports

Domestic motorcycle market share has been under pressure

Plans to launch two new brands in 125-250cc bikes in FY27

Stock is trading at a reasonable valuation.

GS on Bajaj Auto

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 12900 from Rs 12000

Q2 beat: Improving revenue mix + 2 model launches ahead

Hike EPS estimates to factor in beat and better flow through from more profitable non vehicle revenue/improving export mix

Kotak Neo on Maruti Suzuki

Maintain Add; Cut TP to Rs 13000 from Rs 14600

Demand momentum intact; margin recovery to be gradual

Expect Maruti Suzuki's market share to improve, led by strong order backlog

Cut FY27-29 EBITDA estimates by 5-9%.

Citi on Maruti Suzuki

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 14500 from Rs 13800

Q2 Operating Profit Above Estimate

Boosted By Better Gross Margin But Lower Other Income Mars PAT

Demand Outlook Robust

Margin trends are commendable

Strong demand outlook notwithstanding, elevated commodity costs may continue to pressure margins.

Jefferies on Maruti Suzuki

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 13500 from Rs 16500

Weak Q2 and Another Earnings Cut

Retain Buy but keep it lower in pecking order after TVS, Eicher & M&M

Industry registration growth has come off in recent weeks

Maruti was sanguine and expects 10% domestic growth in H2

Margin outlook remains clouded, although market share is showing some stabilization.

GS on Maruti Suzuki

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 14600

Q2 in-line: Expect +10% 2H domestic volume growth

Margin equation volatile

Maruti not looking to make short-term decisions on pricing

Would like to take a longer-term view of how it can support structurally faster India car demand growth

Management expects to launch a new EV at the Bharat Mobility show in February 2027

Jefferies on L&T

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 4700 from Rs 5000

Outperformance should continue

Q2 EBITDA was 5% lower than expectations

22% YoY rise in H1FY27 order flow is tracking ahead of L&T's annual 10-12% YoY guidance

Management maintained its FY27E E&C margin and 10-12% YoY revenue growth guidance

Outperformance should continue given strong order book and execution.

Citi on L&T

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 4650

Q2 Results: Execution and Cash Flow Strength Ahead of Expectations

Orders Strong as Expected

Management reiterated FY27 guidance for revenue/orders (+10-12%), core margins (7.8%)

Mgmt indicated that working capital should outperform the initial 10% guidance.

ALSO READ | Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct 28

Citi on Cipla

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1700

Steady Q2, US Ramp Up Key to Margin Upside

Margin improvement likely to sustain

Decent performance across segments

Cut FY27E/FY28E EPS estimates by 9%/3%, reflecting lower US sales and a higher tax rate.

UBS on Cipla

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 1400

Modest Q2; H2 ramp-up remains the key

US execution key to H2; India remains robust

See better visibility for medium-term growth supported by the respiratory and peptide pipeline and continued strength in India.

Jefferies on Cipla

Upgrade to Hold from Underperform; Hike TP to Rs 1270 from Rs 1170

Q2 miss but valuations limit downside

Retained $250m quarterly US sales target by Q4 and 18.5–20% FY27 EBITDA margin guidance

Though we see the US target as challenging

See biosimilars and complex products building future growth optionality.

Kotak Neo on Cipla

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1675

Sticks to its US guidance

Lower R&D drives EBITDA beat; steady progress in US sales

Building in a buffer, we factor in US$233 mn of US sales in Q4

One of top picks.

Kotak Neo on Mazagon Dock

Maintain Sell; Cut TP to Rs 1660 from Rs 1900

Weak execution; timely award of P75i order remains key

Q2 results: Weak execution, provisions weigh on earnings

Order pipeline remains robust.

GS on Mazagon Dock

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 1855

Q2FY27 Results Review:Earnings decline sets in; Order inflow awaited

Believe that the stock performance is likely to stay subdued.

HSBC on Mazagon Dock

Maintain Reduce; Cut TP to Rs 1680 from Rs 1860

Large earnings miss

Continue to build in order receipt of the P75i submarine in FY27, but impact on revenues could be two to three years away

Submarine order would be sentiment-positive; expect weak earnings in FY27-29.

Citi on Tata Capital

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 450

Stable Returns - Growth, Credit Cost & Opex Tailwind Offset NIM Drag

Transitory NIM Compression; Balance Sheet Structuring and PLR Hikes to Anchor Recovery

Robust Portfolio Expansion Led by SME and Housing; Motor Finance Run-off Moderating

Resilient Asset Quality with Stable Stage 3 Assets and negligible vulnerability to rural drought stress

Operating Leverage Accreting from AI Adoption; Proactive Navigation of Regulatory Edicts.



Jefferies on Mankind Pharma

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2900

Analyst Day takeaways

India focus remains on raising chronic share through new specialty divisions/products and scaling large brands

Consumer growth to stay tepid near term amid leadership transition

Medium-to-near term priorities include wellness, new-age channels, and Rx-to-OTC switches

ACTx is a strategic bet on a transformative oncology platform, backed by a team with a proven cell & gene therapy track record

Jefferies on AWL Agri

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 260

Foods Momentum Strong; Risk-Reward Attractive

Food & FMCG remains the key growth engine

Expect edible oils to benefit from lower duties and festive demand

Portfolio and distribution expansion should sustain Food & FMCG growth.

Jefferies on SBI Life

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2500

Q2 Results: In Line

Growth to Accelerate in H2

VNB margin of 29% led by a favorable mix

FY27 premium growth guidance, implying an acceleration in H2

See FY29 VNB margin of 28.7%, above 26-28% target, as ULIP mix falls

Stock has derated due to regulatory risks, see SBI Life as least exposed, with new opportunities emerging

Jefferies on Paytm

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2150

Q2 Franchise Stays Strong & Part of 25% Cagr Club

Monthly Transacting User addition was high at 5 million

Mgmt pruned unprofitable GMV; staff added to aid growth

Stays among top picks.

BofA on Paytm

Maintain Neutral; Cut TP to Rs 1850 from Rs 1900

Business momentum steady with multiple levers in place

Expect an indicative 2.5bps improvement in payments processing margin

This translates to Rs 900 cr incremental EBITDA for FY28

Management said that their indicative amount excludes any possible platform fees on the issuing or acquiring side.

Nomura on Paytm

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 2300 from Rs 2250

Management's anticipated profit from MDR on UPI higher than estimates

Distribution of financial services business showing strong momentum

Walking away from lower-quality GMV

Nomura on Indiamart Intermesh

Upgrade to Neutral from Reduce; Hike TP to Rs 1840 from Rs 1810

Q2: Subscriber addition remains muted

Upgrade to Neutral on valuations

Paying subscriber addition woes continue – minor reduction continued in Q2

Product evolution critical to improve subscriber addition in medium to long term.

HSBC on Max Financial

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1900

Q2: In-line earnings

VNB grew 15% YoY as margins expanded 150 bps

APE was in line while there was a marginal beat to VNB.

Bernstein on Home First

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1450

A perfect quarter

Disbursement momentum strengthens further

Asset quality improves, with early delinquencies contained

Cost discipline supports 29% earnings growth; RoA holds at 4.2%

Jefferies on Brokers, Asset Manangers and Exchanges

GOI Clarification Reduces GST Burden On FPIs

26th Oct Ministry of Finance circular clarified that brokerage paid by overseas clients, including FPIs, NRIs, and OCIs, from repatriable INR accounts will qualify as exports

Hence, not attracting GST, potentially reducing the cost of investing

This comes at a time when tax cuts for investors are being discussed

Tax break led cash turnover rise could be a positive for brokers/depositories, with lower earnings impact for exchanges.

ALSO READ | Five Stocks To Buy Today, October 28: Union Bank, Birla Cable, NSE, And More

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Citi on Hindustan Copper

Initiate Sell with TP of Rs 365

Valuations Testing their Mettle

Neutral copper outlook: weak consumption, escalation in US-Iran tensions, rate hike worries

Likely pricing in spot LME and 100% success in ramp-up plans

Looks well-placed to deliver volume growth with plans to expand mining from 4 MT to 12 MT by FY30

Kendadih and Rakha mines are resuming production after two decades of closures

Leases are valid until 2040-43, and it is a net-cash company

Coal India is top sector pick



Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.