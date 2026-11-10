From Sachin Tendulkar To Jay Shah: Sporting Fraternity Shares Diwali Wishes

Diwali celebrations were in full swing on Sunday, with several prominent names from the sporting fraternity sharing glimpses of their festivities and extending wishes to fans.

Among them was cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, who gave followers a peek into his celebrations through two videos on social media.

In one of the videos, Tendulkar can be seen driving a car with his pet dog. Another clip features the former India batter with his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, as the couple performs Lakshmi Pujan on the occasion.

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Meanwhile, Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar and his wife, entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok, also shared pictures from their Diwali celebrations.

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The occasion was particularly special for the couple as it marked their first Diwali together after marriage.

Arjun and Saaniya tied the knot in March this year.

Jay Shah, VVS Laxman Extend Diwali Wishes

Several personalities from the sporting fraternity also took to social media to convey their Diwali greetings.

The national sporting body joined the celebrations with a post on X, wishing people on the festival and expressing hope that the occasion would bring numerous reasons to celebrate.

Jay Shah, who previously served as the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), also shared his wishes on X. He expressed hope that the festival would strengthen people's resolve to work towards a future filled with peace, progress and prosperity.

"May the festival of lights strengthen our resolve to build a future filled with peace, progress and prosperity. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali," Shah wrote.

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman also extended his greetings, wishing people and their families happiness, peace and positivity on the occasion.

"Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali. May the festival of lights bring happiness, peace, prosperity and good health to you and your loved ones. May we continue to spread light, hope and positivity," Laxman wrote on X.

Parthiv Patel Shares Diwali Message

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel also joined in the festive celebrations with a message on social media.

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His post highlighted the importance of traditions, creating cherished memories and spending quality time with loved ones.

With family celebrations and festive messages, several members of the sporting fraternity marked Diwali by sharing their wishes and spreading the festive spirit.

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