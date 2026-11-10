ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2027 To Begin From February 9; CISCE Releases Complete Timetable

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the timetable for the ISC Class 12 board 2027 exam, with the tests scheduled to begin from February 9 and continue until April 8. Over 1.10 lakh students are expected to appear for the examination across centres in India and overseas.

According to the schedule, the ISC examinations will open with Environmental Science and Western Music Theory on February 9, followed by English Language on February 10. Most papers will begin at 2 pm and will be conducted for three hours, while several Art examinations are scheduled in the morning at 9 am.

The timetable includes major subjects spread across February, March and early April. Applied Mathematics, Robotics Theory, Geometrical and Building Drawing and Biotechnology will be held on February 12, while English Literature is scheduled for February 15 and Economics for February 18. Language papers including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and several others will be conducted on February 22.

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Students from the Science stream will appear for Chemistry on February 24, Mathematics on March 1, Physics on March 8 and Biology on March 15. Computer Science Theory is scheduled for March 17. Commerce and Humanities students will also have their examinations spread across the same period, with Accountancy on February 26, Business Studies on March 11, History on March 19, Sociology on March 25, Commerce on March 29, Psychology on March 31 and Political Science on April 2.

The final stretch of the examination will include Fashion Designing and Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing on April 3, Artificial Intelligence, Hospitality Management and Electricity and Electronics on April 5, Elective English on April 6 and Legal Studies on April 8.

CISCE has said that 1,10,025 candidates from 1,651 affiliated schools will take the ISC 2027 examination at 1,477 centres. The board examination will cover 60 subjects.

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Uttar Pradesh has the largest number of registered ISC candidates at 34,702, followed by West Bengal with 30,235. Uttarakhand has 5,629 candidates, Punjab 5,479 and Jharkhand 5,356. Maharashtra accounts for 4,660 candidates, while Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka have 3,572, 3,491 and 3,010 candidates, respectively.

Students appearing for the ISC Class 12 board examinations have been advised to carefully check the subject-wise dates, reporting times and duration of their papers in the official timetable. CISCE is also providing candidates with an additional 15 minutes before the start of the examination to read the question paper, over and above the allotted writing time.

With the timetable now available, candidates can plan their revision around the gaps between papers and should continue monitoring the official CISCE website for any further examination-related instructions or updates.

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