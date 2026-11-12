110% Return In 6 Months: This Defence Stock Hits Fresh High; Is There More Room To Rally?

Unimech Aerospace shares were in demand on Thursday, with the scrip rallying up to 5.52% to hit a fresh all-time high (record high) of Rs 2,025 apiece.

At 9:41 am, Unimech Aerospace shares were trading 4.64% higher at Rs 2,008. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.4% higher at 82,206 level.

On the volumes front, about 0.22 lakh shares worth Rs 4.48 crore changed hands on BSE. The two week average quantity, however, stood at 0.16 lakh.

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Unimech Aerospace Q2 Results

Financially, Unimech Aerospace's net profit came in at Rs 31.8 crore in the September quarter of FY27, from Rs 15.7 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

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Top line or revenue from operations, almost doubled (up 98.4%) annually to Rs 123 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 62 crore a year ago.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 49 crore in the September quarter of FY27, from Rs 18.5 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Subsequently, EBITDA margin expanded 990 basis points (bps) to 39.8% in Q2FY27, from 29.9% in Q2FY26.

Unimech Aerospace Share Price History

Unimech Aerospace shares have considerably outperformed the benchmark Sensex across most time periods.

The stock has surged 110.53% over the past six months, compared with a 10.23% gain in the Sensex during the same period, outperforming the benchmark by over 100 percentage points.

The stock has gained 42.13% in the past three months and 21.67% over two weeks.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Unimech Aerospace has advanced 121.54%, while the Sensex has declined 3.53%.

Over the past year, the stock has delivered a return of 100.93%, against a 2.70% decline in the benchmark.

What Are Analysts Saying?

Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Master Capital Services said that the uptick was led by Unimech Aerospace strong Q2FY27 performance, with revenue rising 98% YoY to Rs 123 crore and PAT doubling. Its order book stands at Rs 855 crore, while revenue has grown at a 60% CAGR between FY22 and FY26, with exports contributing 95%.

"H2 revenue is expected to be higher than H1. However, valuations at 117x P/E remain expensive," Singh said.

Technically, he noted that the stock has rallied nearly 190% over the past eight months, indicating strong momentum. Investors with a medium-term perspective can watch for a target of Rs 2,400, while Rs 1,500 is an important support level.

"Given the sharp rally, fresh entry should be considered cautiously," he cautioned.

Another expert opined that Unimech Aerospace has given a horizontal trendline breakout on the daily chart, signalling a potential shift in the price structure.

Sudeep Shah, vice president of technical research at SBI Securities said the stock had been consolidating on the weekly chart within the Rs 1,458–1,901 range since late September, and the recent breakout above this range is supported by a noticeable rise in volumes, lending credibility to the move.

"The weekly RSI has witnessed a sharp uptick from the 60 mark, indicating a strong pickup in bullish momentum. The 1,900–1,880 zone is likely to act as an immediate support. As long as the stock sustains above this zone, the positive momentum is likely to continue, with scope for further upside," Shah added.

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