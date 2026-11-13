Australia vs England White-Ball Series 2026: Full Schedule, Dates, Venues And Match Timings

Australia and England are set to renew their cricket rivalry as the two teams prepare for a white-ball series Down Under, beginning November 13.

The tour will feature three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), followed by a five-match T20 International (T20I) series.

England will begin the tour with the first ODI at Perth Stadium on Friday, November 13. The second match will be played in Adelaide on November 15, while Hobart will host the third and final ODI on November 18.

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The focus will then shift to the T20I series, which begins at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 21. The two teams will play the remaining four T20Is across Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra, with the final match scheduled for December 2.

The series is part of Australia's 2026/27 home international season and will give both teams an opportunity to prepare for upcoming international assignments in the limited-overs formats.

Australia vs England White-Ball Series 2026: Full Schedule

The tour will consist of three ODIs and five T20Is. Here is the complete schedule, including match dates, venues and timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Match Date Venue Time (IST) 1st ODI November 13 Perth Stadium, Perth 9:00 AM 2nd ODI November 15 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 9:00 AM 3rd ODI November 18 Bellerive Oval, Hobart 9:00 AM 1st T20I November 21 MCG, Melbourne 1:45 PM 2nd T20I November 24 Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast 1:45 PM 3rd T20I November 27 The Gabba, Brisbane 1:45 PM 4th T20I November 29 SCG, Sydney 1:45 PM 5th T20I December 2 Manuka Oval, Canberra 1:45 PM

Australia vs England: Full Squads

Australia ODI Squad

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott and Adam Zampa.

Australia T20I Squad

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Joel Davies, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Owen, Lachlan Shaw and Adam Zampa.

England ODI Squad

Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Eddie Jack, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid and Joe Root.

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England T20I Squad

Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Eddie Jack, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Thomas Rew, Phil Salt and Luke Wood.

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