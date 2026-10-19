Hyundai, Kia Hybrid Cars: Upcoming Models, Expected Launches And What Buyers Should Know

India's hybrid car market could see more competition as Hyundai and Kia prepare to expand their electrified lineups. The two South Korean automakers are looking to offer buyers better fuel efficiency without making them entirely dependent on charging infrastructure. However, launch timelines and specifications differ across models, and some details are still awaiting official confirmation.



Hyundai Creta Hybrid: Expected In 2027



The next generation Hyundai Creta is expected to get a strong hybrid powertrain alongside petrol and diesel options. Reports suggest it could use a hybrid version of the 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The SUV is expected to compete with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. While the next generation Creta is planned for India, its hybrid version's exact launch date, price and specifications have not been officially confirmed.



Kia Seltos Hybrid: India Launch Expected In 2027



Kia showcased the Seltos Hybrid at the 2026 Paris Motor Show. The model is expected to reach India in 2027, adding a hybrid option to the existing petrol and diesel lineup. The global version uses a 1.6 litre petrol hybrid powertrain with a claimed combined output of 178 hp. However, these figures should not be treated as final specifications for the India model.



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Kia Carnival Hybrid: What Buyers Should Know



Kia has announced plans to bring the Carnival Hybrid to India. It uses a 1.6 litre turbo petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The engine produces 180 PS and 265 Nm of torque.

The hybrid MPV is expected to join Kia's premium lineup, although buyers should check the latest official announcement for its final price and launch details.



Hyundai Three Row Hybrid SUV



Hyundai is also reportedly developing a larger three row SUV positioned between the Alcazar and Tucson. A hybrid powertrain is a possibility, but the company has not confirmed its name, specifications or launch timeline.



Strong hybrid cars combine a petrol engine with an electric motor and battery. They do not need to be plugged in for charging, making them an option for buyers who want improved efficiency without switching to a fully electric car.



Hyundai and Kia's upcoming hybrids could give Indian buyers more choices across SUV and MPV segments. However, it is worth waiting for confirmed prices, fuel efficiency figures and India specific specifications before making a purchase decision.



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