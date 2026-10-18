Hyundai Bayon: Features, Launch Date, Interior & Engine Options

Hyundai is preparing to introduce the Bayon in India on October 26, adding a new SUV to its lineup with a strong focus on connected technology. The upcoming model will feature a generative AI voice assistant, dual 12.3-inch displays and a petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options. Bookings are already open, but the company has yet to announce the SUV's price.



Hyundai Bayon Launch Date And Booking Details



Hyundai Motor India has confirmed that the Bayon will launch on October 26, 2026. Customers can book the SUV through authorised dealerships or the company's website by paying an initial amount of Rs 11,000. Deliveries are scheduled to begin during the festive season, with detailed timelines expected at launch.



Generative AI Assistant And Dual Screens



One of the Bayon's key highlights is Hyundai's first generative AI voice assistant. The system incorporates technology from Perplexity and SoundHound AI, allowing users to make conversational requests for information such as weather updates, travel itineraries, hotels and nearby restaurants.



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The SUV will also feature a dual screen setup comprising two 12.3-inch displays, supported by an NVIDIA accelerated Connected Car Navigation Cockpit. Hyundai has confirmed more than 70 Bluelink connected features and over the air updates for up to 19 vehicle controllers. The company says the vehicle will support 10 regional languages and two international languages across its infotainment and instrument cluster interfaces. It will also offer more than 500 embedded voice commands in English, Hindi, Hinglish, Tamil, Bengali and Telugu.



Hyundai Bayon Engine And Transmission Options



The Bayon will use a 1.5-litre, four cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 115 PS of power and 144 Nm of torque. Transmission choices will include a six-speed manual gearbox and Hyundai's Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). Hyundai has not confirmed a diesel engine option. Official fuel efficiency figures, variant-wise specifications and prices are also yet to be disclosed. These details will be important for buyers comparing the Bayon with other SUVs in the Indian market.



Hyundai Bayon Price And Variants

According to CarDekho, the Hyundai Bayon is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The portal has listed tentative HX 2 MT, HX 10 MT and HX 10 iVT variants, but Hyundai Motor India has yet to confirm the prices or variant details. The company is expected to announce the final prices and specifications at the SUV's launch on October 26, 2026.

As carmakers add more connected technology to their vehicles, features such as voice assistants are becoming an important part of the buying decision. For the Bayon, much will depend on how well these features work in everyday use, including how reliably the voice assistant responds and whether certain functions can be used without an internet connection. The final price and the features offered across variants will also play a key role in determining its appeal to buyers.

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