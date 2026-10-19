Noida Society Clash Viral Video: Dandiya Night Turns Chaotic As Car Without Number Plate Enters Premises

A security breach at Amrapali Zodiac Society in Noida's Sector 120 has triggered concern among residents after a car without a number plate and fitted with tinted windows allegedly entered the residential complex without permission, damaged several vehicles and led to a violent altercation. Three people were injured, police said, adding that two young men had been detained and the vehicle seized.

According to residents, the incident took place when the suspicious car entered the society premises without authorisation and struck several parked vehicles. When occupants were stopped and questioned, they allegedly created a disturbance and assaulted some residents. The incident sparked anger and fear among residents, who raised concerns over security arrangements in the high-rise complex, reported by local media.

Following the incident, affected residents approached the Sector 113 police station and demanded strict action. An FIR was registered late at night after residents, officials of the Apartment Owners Association (AOA) and representatives of the Noida High Rise Federation (NHRF) jointly pursued the complaint.

NHRF president Nikhil Singhal reached the police station after receiving information from residents and heard their account of the incident. He said the safety of families living in high-rise societies was a serious concern and called for effective measures to prevent unauthorised vehicles and suspicious individuals from entering residential premises.

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More than 100 people, including residents Joginder Singh, Gaurav Asati, Namita Choubey and Pooja Choubey, along with society president KK Sharma, secretary Shashi and other AOA members, participated in the effort to seek police action. Singhal thanked Sector 113 police station SHO Pramod Kumar for taking cognisance of the complaint and registering the FIR.

NHRF secretary Kapil Mehra described the incident as a warning for high-rise societies across Noida. He stressed the need for strict vehicle checks at entry gates, regular monitoring of CCTV cameras and greater accountability among security personnel. He also urged AOA officials and resident welfare associations to review their security systems and report suspicious activities promptly.

The incident has renewed concerns about residential security following a similar episode reported recently at Pratik Laurel Society in Noida. Residents and federation representatives have called on police, security agencies and society managements to coordinate more closely to prevent such incidents, as per Navbharat Times.

The NHRF also urged societies to enforce rules against vehicles entering without number plates, verify visitors thoroughly and maintain effective surveillance. Residents were encouraged to report suspicious behaviour immediately.

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The federation further appealed to parents to remain attentive to their children's activities, emphasising that community safety requires collective responsibility and cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

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