Top 5 cheapest countries to holiday in 2026: Check price, tourist activities and more

Now that the start of 2027 is just two months away, many people are planning solo and family vacations over the next two months. While October is nearing its end, November being the Diwali vacation period is the best time to plan holiday across destinations that can be nearby and not hurt your wallet. The NDTV Trending desk has compiled a list of some of the cheapest destinations, where you can enjoy some scenic destinations and indulge in luxuries that others would charge a premium for the same.

Remember, travelling abroad does not always have to come with a hefty price tag. Destinations across Asia and Eastern Europe continue to offer international visitors affordable accommodation, inexpensive local cuisine and low-cost transport, making them an attractive choice for travellers trying to stretch their holiday budget.

Before we share the list of give destinations that are the cheapest to holiday, take a look at the most expensive destination, which would cost travellers as much as Rs 32,400 per apart from flights and other expenses including food, transport and sightseeing.

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The most expensive destination is Saint Kitts and Nevis in the West Indies, the Caribbean nation is known for luxury resorts, beaches and high-end island experiences, but those comforts come at a premium. Average hotel costs are particularly high, while restaurant meals, taxis and organised activities can quickly push up overall cost of a holiday. Now let's take a look at the five cheapest destinations to holiday in.

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No 5. Vietnam

Vietnam remains one of the strongest choices for travellers looking for good value without sacrificing experiences. Budget accommodation can be found for around Rs 475 in some areas, while street food remains remarkably inexpensive.

A simple street-food meal for two can cost about Rs 285, making it possible for visitors to sample local cuisine without spending heavily. The country also offers beaches, historic towns, bustling cities and scenic countryside at prices that remain relatively accessible to backpackers and budget travellers.

No 4. Georgia

Georgia is a scenic destination with majestic mountains, historic towns and a rich food culture, where travellers can enjoy Michelin style food at prices as low as ₹570 per person. A planned five-day trip can be managed on a budget of around Rs 37,900 per person, depending on accommodation, transport and activities.

Moreover, affordable guesthouses in charming neighbourhoods can cost around ₹1,900 a night. Many churches, viewpoints, historic streets and outdoor attractions can also be explored free of charge, helping travellers keep sightseeing costs down.

No 3. Nepal

The erstwhile Himalayan Kingdom is an attractive destination for budget travellers because everyday expenses remain low compared to many other tourism destinations. A simple local meal can cost around ₹190, while accommodation, public transport and locally arranged tourist services are generally available at modest prices.

The country offers strong value for travellers interested in trekking, mountain climbing and cultural tourism. Costs can rise on longer organised expeditions, but visitors staying in cities and lower-altitude destinations can travel comfortably on a relatively affordable budget.

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No 2. Serbia

The European country offers one of cheapest travel experiences, particularly for visitors who avoid luxury-focused itineraries. A five-day trip can be planned for around Rs 28,450 on a tight budget, although actual spending will depend on accommodation choices and the cities you plan to visit.

Tourists can find substantial local meals for around Rs 950, while some five-star hotel deals can be availed for as low as Rs 3,800 a night. Public transport can cost about Rs 190 a day, making it easier to explore the country without spending heavily on taxis or private transfers.

No 1. Sri Lanka

Taking the top spot on the list is India's neighbour Sri Lanka that stands out as an attractive destination for travellers seeking a combination of low cost and a well-developed tourism network. Local food is widely available at affordable prices, while guesthouses, trains, buses and smaller hotels make it possible to travel around the island on a low budget.

Its value goes beyond low prices, with pristine beaches, wildlife, hill-country scenery, historic cities and cultural sites all packed into a relatively compact country. For travellers who eat locally and use public transport, Sri Lanka can deliver a varied holiday experience at a fraction of the cost of other long-haul destinations.

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