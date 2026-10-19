Ashneer Grover Gives A Tour Of DLF Camellias In Gurugram, Showcasing Its Ultra-Luxury Lifestyle

Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover has offered viewers a glimpse into the ultra-luxury lifestyle at DLF Camellias in Gurugram through a YouTube video showcasing the residential complex's exclusive club, recreational facilities and premium amenities. Known as one of India's most expensive residential addresses, the property has attracted considerable attention for its high-end lifestyle offerings and reported apartment prices running into crores.

During the tour, Grover explains that he lives in Delhi and that his apartment at DLF Camellias is currently leased to someone else. As a result, he primarily uses the property's club and amenities for meetings, recreation and social engagements rather than living there.

Olympic-Sized Pool, Snow Room and Luxury Club

The tour highlights an extensive range of wellness and entertainment facilities. These include an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a fully equipped gym with an attached juice bar, and a distinctive snow room designed for temperature-based therapy. Residents also have access to steam and sauna facilities, offering a comprehensive wellness experience within the complex.

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Entertainment options include a private bowling alley, a karaoke lounge and a performance or movie hall equipped with advanced cinematic sound systems. The club also features multiple dining options, a bar and lounge, and the Intimo party area, which can accommodate gatherings of up to 50 people.

Meeting Rooms, Sports Facilities and Green Spaces

Beyond leisure, DLF Camellias offers dedicated meeting rooms and workspaces. Grover reveals that he wrote his book Doglapan in one of the property's meeting rooms, highlighting how the club can also serve professional needs.

Sports enthusiasts can access tennis, squash and pickleball courts, while landscaped outdoor spaces provide opportunities for walking and relaxation. Key features of the property include a long green park over a kilometer long, plenty of plants and trees, and private roads.

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Grover also emphasises the quality of maintenance and cleanliness, suggesting that consistent upkeep is a significant part of the luxury experience.

Why DLF Camellias Commands Premium Prices

Apartments at DLF Camellias are frequently associated with India's ultra-luxury housing market. Prices vary considerably according to apartment size, configuration, floor and resale conditions, with some units reportedly valued at Rs 60-70 crore and larger residences exceeding Rs 100 crore.

Grover notes that public curiosity often centres on the Rs 100-crore price tag. However, he points out that the property offers much more than just the apartment, it gives buyers access to top facilities, services, entertainment, and total privacy.

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The tour presents DLF Camellias as a self-contained luxury destination where residents can combine work, wellness and leisure within one residential community.

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