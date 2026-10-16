Similipal Tiger Reserve to Reopen for wildlife enthusiasts on November 1, where you can spot black tigers

Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district will welcome wildlife enthusiasts from November 1, ending a four-month monsoon closure that commenced on June 29. According to a press release issued by the reserve's Field Director Prakash Chand Gogineni, tourist entry will be regulated, with a maximum of 60 vehicles permitted inside the reserve each day.

Open jeep safaris will operate from Gudugudia, Pithabata check gate in Baripada, Jamuani check gate, Talabandha check gate and Barehipani. Visitors can book open-jeep safaris at various check posts and online as well.

Tourists entering through the Jashipur gate will be allowed access between 5 am and 9 am, while entry through the Pithabata gate in Baripada division will be permitted between 8 am and 9 am.

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Torusits visiting Joranda and Barehipani waterfalls will have to leave the area before 4 pm. All tourists will need to exit the reserve by 6 pm on the same day.

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It is mandatory for all vehicles entering the reserve to be accompanied by an authorised guide. Visitors will be required to produce valid identity documents at the entry gate and submit a written undertaking confirming that they will follow the prescribed rules and regulations. Entry permits can be booked online.

The reserve's field director has warned that violation of any regulations would lead to strict legal action. Meanwhile, morning safaris will commence at 5.30 am and run for five hours, while evening safaris will begin at 2 pm and continue for four hours.

Visitors planning an overnight stay can book accommodation at eco-tourism lodges in Kumari, Gudugudia, Talabandha, Barehipani and Jamuani.

The Similipal Tiger reserve is spread across 2,750 sq km and is home to the elusive 'black tiger'. It supports numerous plant species, including 96 varieties of orchids, along with 42 mammal species, 242 bird species and 30 categories of reptiles. Its wildlife population includes rare melanistic tigers, Royal Bengal Tigers, leopards, Asian elephants, sambar, barking deer, gaurs, jungle cats, wild boars, four-horned antelope and giant squirrels.

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