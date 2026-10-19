Pragyan Ojha Named BCCI Men’s Selection Committee Chairman; Ramesh Powar Joins Panel

Former Indian left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha has been appointed chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Men's Selection Committee on Monday, based on Test seniority.

Ojha has represented India in 48 international matches, including 24 Tests. His experience in the longest format of the game has played a crucial role in his appointment to the position.

Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar has also been added to the selection panel. Powar represented India in two Test matches and 31 One Day Internationals (ODIs).

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Test Twenty Explained: How Cricket's New Format Combines Boys' And Girls' Scores

The new Men's Selection Committee will comprise Pragyan Ojha as chairperson, along with Shiv Sundar Das, RP Singh, Ajay Ratra and Ramesh Powar.

???? Announcement ???? Mr Ramesh Powar @imrameshpowar appointed to Men's Selection Committee. Based on seniority (most Tests), Mr Pragyan Ojha @pragyanojha will chair the Committee. BCCI appreciates Mr Ajit Agarkar @imAagarkar for his commitment, conviction and contribution during his tenure as Chairman of the Committee. Details ▶️ https://t.co/z0jcyPWkr0 #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) October 19, 2026

BCCI Appreciates Ajit Agarkar's Contribution

The BCCI also expressed its thanks to Former chairman of the men's selection committee Ajit Agarkar for his commitment, conviction and contribution during his time at the helm of the Men's Selection Committee.

Agarkar, appointed in July 2023, has navigated the committee through a pivotal period for Indian cricket. During his tenure, he won three ICC trophies, two Asia Cup titles and back-to-back Asian Games gold medals.

ALSO READ: Prithvi Shaw Reveals How Playing FIFA, GTA Helps Him Regain Confidence Amid India Snub

For several days, former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel was considered a frontrunner for the position.

However, according to some reports, he withdrew his name from consideration a few days ago, following which former India spinner Pragyan Ojha emerged as the leading contender. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer was also among the names being considered for the role.

The changes mark a new phase for the Men's Selection Committee as Ojha takes over the chairperson's role.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.