Tiger Shroff Firing: Video Of Actor Meeting Fans Before Shooting Surfaces Online

A video of Tiger Shroff interacting with fans during a football session in Mumbai's Juhu area has surfaced, following the firing at his car on Sunday evening. The footage was reportedly recorded around an hour before the firing incident on Sunday evening.

The footage shows the actor pausing to greet people gathered near the turf before returning to the game. The video has emerged as police investigate the sequence of events leading up to the shooting.

The incident occurred at around 7 pm as Shroff was leaving Pushpa Park after the session. According to reports, three men arrived on a motorcycle and allegedly fired at his BMW sedan while he was getting into the vehicle.

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The actor was not injured. However, his driver, Firdous and another staff member, Umesh Chavan, sustained injuries in the incident.

Three Accused Reportedly Arrested In Kota

Police have reportedly arrested all three accused in Kota, Rajasthan. Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam said that the three suspects in the firing incident would be handed over to Mumbai Police, reported ANI.

The accused have been identified as Rehan alias Sukka from Haryana, Hritik Kurmi alias Roshan from Bihar, and a minor. Gautam said police received information in the morning that the three main suspects were travelling by train and were expected to reach Kota.

She further said preliminary investigations suggested that the shooters were linked to gangster Anil Pandit, who is reportedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. She said the suspects had planned to travel to Delhi before fleeing to Nepal. “Based on preliminary questioning, we got to know that Anil Pandit had been in contact with Rehan. Anil Pandit is linked to Lawrence Bishnoi,” she said.

The police have not recovered the weapons used in the firing so far. Gautam said the suspects would be questioned about what they did with the weapons and that further legal action would follow.

Mumbai Police had formed 15 teams to track down those involved in the shooting. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from the area to piece together the events leading up to establish the motive and identify those involved.

Videos shared on social media appear to capture the sound of several gunshots. Reports suggest that two of the men fired at the vehicle while the third remained on the motorcycle. The exact number of rounds fired has not been officially confirmed. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack in a viral social media post.

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