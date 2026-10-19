80-Year-Old Rescue Elephant Dies At Corbett Tiger Reserve, forest officials accord full state honours

An 80-year-old elephant named Sonakali at the Corbett Tiger Reserve, died due to age-related ailments, officials said on Monday. Sonakali took part in several wildlife conservation and tiger rescue operations over the years. The elephant died on Saturday night while undergoing treatment. Forest Department personnel gave her a ceremonial farewell on Sunday with full state honours, including a salute.

Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Saket Badola described Sonakali's death as a major loss for the reserve and said she had played an important role in a multiple tiger rescue missions during her years of service.

Sonakali was brought to Corbett in 1997 and initially served in the Dhikala zone until 2002. She was later deployed in Halduparao and Kalagarh from 2002 to 2016 before returning to the Dhikala range, where she remained until her retirement.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

After two decades of service in wildlife conservation and rescue operations, Sonakali retired on January 23, 2018. Elephants, on average live up to 50-70 years in the wild. In captivity, they live up to 65-70 years. Sonakali's death comes amid two other elephant-related developments reported from different parts of the country.

ALSO READ | Similipal Tiger Reserve to Reopen for wildlife enthusiasts on November 1, where you can spot black tigers

In Ramnagar Uttar Pradesh, an elephant brought for the well-known Ramlila celebration turned aggressive on Sunday and seriously injured its mahout after lifting him with its trunk and throwing him to the ground.

The mahout, identified as Chaplu, was admitted to the trauma centre at Banaras Hindu University for treatment. Ramnagar police station in-charge Sanjay Mishra said the incident occurred at around 10.30 am at Panchvati ground, where the caretaker had gone to feed the elephant.

The animal became uncontrollable for reasons that were not immediately clear and attacked the mahout, triggering panic among those present at the site. Efforts were being made to bring the elephant under control without causing further harm. A Forest Department team was called in to assist with the operation and prevent any additional injuries.

Meanwhile, forest officials in Karnataka opened an investigation into a suspected tiger poaching case in the Maddur range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve after an elephant snare was found in the area. The probe has gained significance following the discovery of the remains of a wild elephant near Karadigallu Hill with its tusks missing, raising suspicion over whether the two incidents were connected.

DCF Nandeesh L said a snare-related case was detected in the Maddur range on October 10 and the remains found there were examined.

ALSO READ | Snow Leopard Safaris In Ladakh To Boost Wildlife Conservation Efforts, Provide Employment To Youth

"Since the remains were very old and had completely decomposed, it was not possible to determine the animal's sex or establish certain other details," he said.

According to the official, no missing canines, nails or other body parts were detected during the examination.

The Forest Department has set up a committee headed by an Assistant Conservator of Forests and comprising three Range Forest Officers and two Deputy Range Forest Officers to carry out a detailed inquiry.

“The committee will conduct a comprehensive investigation and submit its findings within a week. All efforts will be made to identify those responsible and establish the facts of the case,” Nandeesh said.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.