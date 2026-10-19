Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 4: Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu Film Continues Its Strong Box Office Run

Telugu film Ranabaali, which hit theatres on October 16, is continuing its box-office run, with collections holding up on its fourth day. The film has earned Rs 27.86 crore in gross collections in India so far, with audiences turning up across hundreds of theatres.

According to TrackTollywood, Ranabaali has recorded 38 per cent occupancy across 1,922 shows in 791 theatres spanning 381 cities on Day 4. The film has sold 2,42,329 tickets so far, including 596 fast-filling shows and 38 housefull shows. Day 4 gross collections stand at Rs 3.94 crore so far.

State-Wise Collection

Andhra Pradesh remained the biggest contributor on Day 4 with Rs 1.72 crore at 44.2% occupancy, while Telangana followed with Rs 1.65 crore at 35.7% occupancy. Karnataka recorded Rs 39.53 lakh at 25.8% occupancy, followed by Tamil Nadu with Rs 10.54 lakh at 63.6% occupancy.

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Maharashtra contributed Rs 2.49 lakh at 13.2% occupancy, while Odisha collected Rs 89,440 at 10.3% occupancy. Gujarat recorded Rs 83,742 at 12.2% occupancy.

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Delhi recorded Rs 37,463 at 14.2% occupancy. Uttar Pradesh contributed Rs 34,744 at 8.9% occupancy, followed by Madhya Pradesh with Rs 25,661 at 10.1% occupancy. Haryana collected Rs 24,202 at 13.2% occupancy, while Rajasthan earned Rs 23,869 at 16.8% occupancy.

Advance Booking

Based on TrackTollywood data, Ranabaali has registered an advance booking gross of Rs 1.87 crore for its Tuesday shows on October 20, 2026. The film has sold 1,25,756 tickets across 2,369 shows in 771 theatres spanning 356 cities. Its overall occupancy currently stands at 15.6%, with 143 fast-filling shows and no housefull shows.

Day-Wise Collection

Ranabaali opened with Rs 8.92 crore at 54.2% occupancy on Day 1. The film collected Rs 7.33 crore at 48.8% occupancy on Day 2, recording a 17.8% drop. On Day 3, it earned Rs 7.67 crore at 52.4% occupancy, registering a 4.6% rise. On Day 4, the film has collected Rs 3.94 crore at 38.0% occupancy so far.

Remove repeated Day 4 figures. Clarify the Day 4 collection timing

All About Ranabaali

Ranabaali is set in South India in the 1870s and follows a warrior who fights against colonial rule during a time of famine. The film also explores his relationship with his wife, Jayamma, while blending history, folklore, action and drama.

Vijay Deverakonda plays Ranabaali, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays Jayamma. Arnold Vosloo plays the antagonist. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film features music by Ajay-Atul.

Ranabaali was released on October 16, 2026, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

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