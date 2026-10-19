Manipur Violence: Four Killed, Locals Take Bodies To CM Yumnam Singh's House

Manipur has witnessed a fresh bout of violence, with at least four people killed in two separate incidents overnight and on Monday morning. The killings triggered protests in Imphal, bringing normal life in the city to a near standstill.

In a show of anger, protesters placed two bodies outside the chief minister's residence. Authorities later removed them from the site.

In a separate incident, three people were killed and three others injured in an alleged attack by suspected Kuki militants at Uyumpok, near Nongsum Hills in Imphal East district, around 9.30 am on Monday. The latest violence has raised fears of renewed clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities after a brief period of relative calm.

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Local MLA Thokchom Lokeshor Singh said the victims had gone to gather firewood near the border between Imphal East and Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district when they were allegedly attacked, NDTV reported.

The deceased have been identified as Arubam Ronil, also known as Ronin, 35, son of Raja and a resident of Nongshum Mayai Leikai; Lairenlakpam Inaobi, 44, son of Tombi, from Uyumpok Nongshum Awang Leikai; and Kshetrimayum Sushil, 32, son of Ksh Deven, who lived in Uyumpok Mayai Leikai.

The injured have been identified as Meisnam Somendro, 55, son of the late M. Borsing; Bonson Khingdram, 45; and Ngangom Suraj, 22, son of Ng. Dara. All three are receiving treatment at Raj Medicity Hospital in Imphal.

Responding to the incident, MLA Thokchom Lokeshor Singh called for urgent intervention by the authorities and demanded the relocation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) camp, identified as Sinai Camp, located near the affected area.

The MLA added that Assam Rifles personnel had assured the firewood collectors of their safety. The incident has sparked concerns about the security of civilians entering the area and the adequacy of existing security measures.

The killings risk deepening tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities, whose relations have remained strained since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May 2023. The incident's proximity to the Imphal East–Kangpokpi border raises concerns that further escalation could destabilise the region's already fragile peace.

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The MLA demanded swift action, including removing the nearby Suspension of Operations (SoO) camp. Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack, identify those responsible and implement measures to prevent further incidents of violence.

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