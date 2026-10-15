Buy a Samsung TV, Get Another Free: 'Big, Bigger, Biggest’ Diwali Offers Explained

Planning to buy a big-screen TV this Diwali? Samsung India has rolled out its ‘Big, Bigger, Biggest' Diwali campaign, offering a second TV free on select models along with cashback, free products and extended warranty benefits.

Announced on Wednesday, the festive sale covers the company's range of Vision AI-powered televisions. Here's a look at the offers available to buyers.

A Free TV or a Free Soundbar

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The biggest draw of the campaign is the free product. If you pick up one of the eligible Samsung TVs, you could take home a second Vision AI TV worth up to Rs 1,59,990 at no extra cost. Alternatively, the free product could be a Samsung soundbar valued at up to Rs 1,10,990.

Buyers get one or the other, not both. Since both amounts are “up to” figures, the exact freebie will depend on which TV is purchased.

Cashback and Easy Payment Options

Beyond the free products, Samsung is offering cashback of up to 20 per cent on its Vision AI TVs. Buyers who don't want to pay the full amount upfront can opt for zero down payment plans. The offer also includes a three-year comprehensive warranty.

ALSO READ | Big Billion Day Sale: Flipkart Unveils Prices Of iPhone, Google, Motorola, Oppo And Lava Phones — Full List

Installation Within Four Hours

Those who live within municipal limits won't have to wait long to start watching. Once an installation request is registered for an eligible Vision AI TV, Samsung says it will set it up within four hours, subject to terms and conditions.

What Samsung Says

Viplesh Dang, Vice-President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung India, said the campaign is meant to make big-screen TVs more accessible during the festive season. “With exciting festive offers, flexible payment options, cashbacks, and value-added services, we are making it easier for families to bring home a bigger screen and enjoy an enhanced entertainment experience this festive season,” he said.

Extra Benefits for Buyers

Samsung's Vision AI TVs range from 32 inches to 115 inches. According to the company, they use intelligent features to improve picture and sound quality and personalise the viewing experience, and support SmartThings for connecting with other devices.

ALSO READ | Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Top Gaming Phones At Big Discounts, Check Full List

Samsung also highlights its ‘Made for India' Plus Benefits. Under Samsung Art+, buyers get the Samsung Art Store free for three months, while Samsung TV Plus offers over 200 streaming channels at no cost. Samsung Finance+ provides paperless financing, Samsung Care+ adds extended warranty cover and Samsung Sound+ focuses on immersive audio. The TVs are also promised up to seven years of OS upgrades.

What to Check Before Buying

Samsung's announcement does not list which models qualify for the free TV or soundbar, or say when the campaign ends. Buyers should confirm the exact offer on their chosen model with the retailer before making a purchase.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.