Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Top Gaming Phones At Big Discounts, Check Full List

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 sale offers discounts on gaming smartphones from brands such as Samsung, Redmi, Realme, OPPO, Vivo and Motorola. The deals cover phones with powerful processors, high-refresh-rate displays and large batteries, though final prices may vary depending on bank offers and cashback eligibility.



Redmi Turbo 5

The Redmi Turbo 5 is available at an effective price of Rs 45,999 on Amazon, down from its listed price of Rs 57,999. It features a 6.59 inch display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor and a 7,540mAh battery. The phone also supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is suited to users looking for strong gaming performance.



Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is available at Rs 32,999 during the sale, compared with its listed price of Rs 49,999. It features a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Exynos 1580 processor. Its combination of performance and display quality makes it an option for gaming and daily multitasking.



Realme Narzo Power 5G

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The Realme Narzo Power 5G is listed at Rs 29,999, down from Rs 35,999. It packs a 10,001mAh battery and a 6.8 inch display. Its large battery may appeal to users who spend long periods gaming or watching videos without wanting to recharge frequently.



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Realme Narzo 90x 5G

The Realme Narzo 90x 5G is available at Rs 21,499, compared with its listed price of Rs 33,999. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and packs a 7,000mAh battery. The phone also features a 6.8 inch display, making it an option for buyers looking for a lower priced device for casual gaming.



Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is listed at Rs 29,490, down from Rs 42,999. It offers a 6.78 inch display and is powered by a Snapdragon processor. Buyers should check the exact variant and current offer conditions on Amazon before ordering.



These deals cover different budgets, from mid-range smartphones to more powerful models. Before buying, compare the processor, display refresh rate, battery and charging speed. Also check whether the advertised price includes a bank discount or cashback, as these benefits may not be available to every buyer.



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