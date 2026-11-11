Gold Coins As An Investment? Check Purity, Premiums And Buyback Policies

Buying gold coins might appear to be an easy way of investing in gold. You visit a jewellery store, choose a coin, pay for it and take it home. However, before making that purchase, there are certain things that need to be considered. A gold coin might appear to be an excellent investment choice, but extra costs, impurities, and lack of buyback policies can impact your profits.

Here is what you need to consider when buying gold coins.

Check Gold Purity Before Buying

Not all gold coins are equally pure. Most investment-grade gold coins have 24-karat purity (999 or 999.9 purity). It is because they contain 99.9% or 99.99% pure gold.

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Always check the purity of the gold coin. You should always purchase gold coins from a reliable jeweler, bank, or authorised seller. Always receive an invoice for your purchase. Make sure that the coin comes with a certificate of authenticity.

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Understand Premiums And Extra Charges

One common mistake buyers make is that they focus on the price of gold only. The gold coins are priced higher than their real worth in gold due to additional expenses like manufacturing fees and packaging costs.

For example, a 5-gram gold coin may be priced higher than the market value of 5 grams of gold. The difference between the two is your buying premium. You should compare prices from various sellers before buying.

Read The Buyback Policy Carefully

Buying the gold is just half the process. It is equally important to know how easily you can sell the gold. Some jewelers may provide a facility for buying back, while some may charge a deduction or give a lesser rate.

Is Buying Gold Coins Worth It?

Gold coins may be an excellent way to diversify your investments if you prefer physical gold. However, gold coins do not generate any regular income, and they are volatile in price.

It is important to do a little research first: find out about purity, premiums, and buyback policies before spending money.

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