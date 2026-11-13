Scene BO Collection Day 7: Suriya Starrer Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide In First Week

Suriya starrer Scene has crossed the Rs.200 crore mark in worldwide gross collections within its first week of release. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film was released in theatres on November 6. Scene collected a net of Rs.6.10 crore across 5,062 shows on its seventh day according to box office tracker Sacnilk. The film registered an approximate 24.2% decline compared to its Day 6 collection of Rs.8.05 crore.

With this, the film's total India net collection reached Rs.111.55 crore while the domestic gross collection stands at Rs.129.60 crore. Overseas, the film collected Rs.4.00 crore on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to Rs.71.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs.200.60 crore.

An estimated 482,145 tickets were sold for Scene on Day 7 across 5,062 shows. The Tamil version collected Rs.4.50 crore from 3,643 shows while the Telugu version earned Rs.1.60 crore from 1,419 shows.

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Day-Wise Box Office Collection Breakdown

As Scene completes its first week at the box office, here is a comprehensive breakdown of its India net collections across the seven days.

The film opened strong with Day 1 recording Rs.19.15 crore in net collections. The pace picked up in the following days as the weekend approached, with Day 2 recording Rs.20.35 crore and Day 3 recording Rs.23.65 crore in net collections.

The decline in India net collections began as the weekend ended, with the film recording Rs.21.40 crore on its fourth day which happened to be a Monday. The decline continued as the film recorded Rs.12.85 crore on Day 5 and Rs.8.05 crore on Day 6. Day 7 recorded Rs.6.10 crore in India net collections.

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About Scene

Scene is a Tamil action-comedy written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, known for films such as Aavesham and Romancham. The film stars Suriya as DSP Inbaraj, also known as Inba. Nazriya Nazim plays Maya, while Naslen appears as Eeswaran. The supporting cast includes Anandraj, Lal, John Vijay and Raj Priyan.

The story follows a police officer who is forced to reopen an unfinished case from his past. He must solve the mystery while working with a chaotic team.

Produced by Suriya, Jyothika and Jaishree Damodaran, the film is backed by Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment. It has been released in Tamil and Telugu and has a runtime of two hours and 29 minutes.

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