Pakistan and Sri Lanka will meet in the second and final Test of their two-match series from Tuesday, November 17.

The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, and is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

Babar Azam will lead Pakistan, while Kusal Mendis will captain Sri Lanka. Both teams will be looking to finish the series with a win after the opening Test ended in a draw. Rain and bad light affected the first match, with almost two days of play lost.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: 'Should See How Pakistan Celebrated On Diwali': Lakshya Raichandani Defends India's Celebrations After U19 Asia Cup Final Win

The second Test was initially scheduled to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. However, the venue was shifted to Rawalpindi due to smog and air-quality concerns in Lahore.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Date

The second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will begin on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. The match is scheduled to run until Saturday, November 21.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Time

The match will begin at 10:00 AM IST. The toss is scheduled to take place 30 minutes before the start of play.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Venue

The second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. The match was moved from Lahore due to smog and air-quality concerns.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Live Telecast In India

The television broadcast details for viewers in India have not been confirmed through an official broadcaster announcement available at the time of writing.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Live Streaming In India

Veto app will live stream the 2nd Test of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in India.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Predicted Lineups

Pakistan predicted Playing XI: Azan Awais, Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Taha, Babar Azam (C), Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Ghazi Ghori (WK), Arafat Minhas, Razaullah, Mohammad Abbas and Saqib Khan.

Sri Lanka predicted Playing XI: Lahiru Udara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis (C & WK), Kamindu Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, Dhananjaya de Silva, Milan Rathnayaka, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Aamer Jamal, Ali Shabbir, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Muhammad Tayyab Arif, Razaullah, Saad Baig, Salman Ali Agha, Sameer Minhas, Saqib Khan and Saud Shakeel.

ALSO READ: Usman Khawaja Reveals Steve Smith's Role In Delayed Sandpapergate Account

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (C), Anjala Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sonal Dinusha, Asitha Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayaka and Pasindu Sooriyabandara.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.