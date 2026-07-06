Stocks To Watch Today: HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, Dabur, Godrej Consumer Product, Vedanta & More

Shares of HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, Dabur, Godrej Consumer Product and Vedanta will attract investor attention on Monday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Friday's market hours:

Stocks To Watch

Yes Bank: Loans and advances grew 18.4% YoY to Rs 2.9 lakh crore as of June 30, while deposits increased 14.3% YoY to Rs 3.2 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank: Total deposits rose 14.6% YoY to Rs 31.70 lakh crore as of June 30, driven by a 17.4% increase in time deposits to Rs 21.45 lakh crore, while CASA deposits grew 9.4% to Rs 10.25 lakh crore. Gross advances increased 15.4% YoY to Rs 30.61 lakh crore, and total assets under management (AUM) grew 12.4% to Rs 31.27 lakh crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Net advances increased 15% YoY to Rs 5.12 lakh crore as of June 30, while total deposits rose 11.7% YoY to Rs 5.72 lakh crore.

Axis Bank: Gross advances grew 18.8% YoY to Rs 12.73 lakh crore as of June 30, while total deposits increased 18.2% to Rs 13.73 lakh crore. CASA deposits rose 11.4% YoY to Rs 5.22 lakh crore, while term deposits jumped 22.8% to Rs 8.51 lakh crore.

Vedanta Power: Power sales surged 38% YoY to 5,225 million units in Q1. Meenakshi plant sales jumped 245% YoY and 16% QoQ to 1,350 million units, while the Plant Availability Factor at Talwandi Sabo Thermal Plant improved sequentially to 86% from 77%.

IDBI Bank: Total deposits increased 10% YoY to Rs 3.25 lakh crore, while net advances rose 22% to Rs 2.59 lakh crore. CASA deposits grew 7% YoY to Rs 1.42 lakh crore.

Vedanta – Zinc International: Total mined metal production stood at 48 kt, down 1% QoQ. Production at the Gamsberg mine increased 10% QoQ to 45 kt, while commissioning of Gamsberg Phase II remains on track from July 2026.

Vedanta – FACOR: FACOR reported its highest-ever quarterly ore production at 153 kt, up 41% YoY and 35% QoQ following the restart of the Kalarangiatta mines. Ferro chrome production increased 4% YoY to 29 kt.

Vedanta – Copper India: Copper India recorded its highest first-quarter sales in eight years at 53 kt, up 3% YoY. Copper rod sales at Fujairah declined 51% YoY to 9 kt due to the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Vedanta – Ports (Vizag): Vizag port achieved its highest-ever first-quarter discharge volume at 2,358 kt, up 40% YoY and 18% QoQ. Dispatch volumes rose 11% YoY and 4% QoQ to 1,652 kt.

IndusInd Bank: Advances declined 2.3% YoY but increased 3.3% sequentially to Rs 3.26 lakh crore. Deposits grew 4.5% YoY and 3.8% QoQ to Rs 4.15 lakh crore, while the CASA ratio moderated to 29.5%. Retail and small business deposits increased to Rs 1.94 lakh crore.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank Q1 Business Update Shows Double-Digit Growth In Deposits, Advances

Dabur India: The company expects consolidated revenue and PAT to grow in double digits in Q1 FY27. India FMCG business recorded near double-digit growth, led by high-teen growth in hair oils and shampoos, while the international business is expected to grow in the high teens.

Vedanta – Aluminium: Vedanta reported its highest-ever quarterly aluminium production at 632 kt, up 5% YoY and 3% QoQ. Value-added product output reached a record 389 kt, up 14% YoY, while alumina production surged 41% to 826 kt. The company also said BALCO's expansion remains on track for full utilisation by Q4 FY27.

Godrej Consumer Products: The company expects high-teen consolidated revenue growth in Q1 FY27, supported by high single-digit volume growth. Standalone operations delivered double-digit revenue growth, Indonesia recorded mid-teen growth, and the GAUM business posted strong double-digit growth. EBITDA is expected to grow in double digits despite temporary margin pressure from elevated input costs.

Vedanta – Oil & Gas: Gross operated production declined 17% YoY to 77.7 kboepd, although it improved 5% sequentially. Working interest production also fell 16% YoY to 51.1 kboepd. The company said it continues to focus on exploration drilling, enhanced oil recovery and infill drilling to support future production.

Vedanta – Iron & Steel: Vedanta achieved its highest-ever pig iron production at 291 kt, up 8% YoY. Saleable steel production increased 4% to 582 kt, while iron ore production rose 4% to 2.6 million DMT. Saleable ore production in Odisha jumped 59% YoY.

AU Small Finance Bank: Total deposits grew 23.5% YoY to Rs 1.58 lakh crore, while gross advances increased 25.8% to Rs 1.40 lakh crore. Gross loan portfolio rose 22.6% YoY to Rs 1.44 lakh crore. CASA deposits increased 21.9% to Rs 45,400 crore, with the CASA ratio at 28.8%.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.