Credit Score Stuck At 600? Here's How To Push It Towards 750

Borrowers with a CIBIL score of about 600 often face limited access to affordable credit. Banks and other lenders generally consider this range to be moderate, meaning applicants may have to contend with higher interest charges, stricter lending criteria and lower approval chances. A score of 750 or above paints a much stronger financial picture, helping secure better loan offers and speedier processing.

Raising your CIBIL score does not happen overnight, but steady financial discipline can deliver visible results. Many borrowers notice significant improvement within six to 12 months, with certain changes appearing in a shorter period. Here's a practical roadmap designed for Indian consumers.

Getting your score from 600 to 750 isn't about luck; it is about altering specific financial behaviours that credit bureaus track. Here is your actionable roadmap to making that leap.

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Make Timely Payments Your Top Priority

Among all the factors that influence a CIBIL score, timely repayments matter the most. Automating EMI and credit card bill payments or using payment alerts can reduce the risk of defaults. Experts also recommend paying the full credit card balance each month, since missing even one payment can significantly damage your credit profile.

Lower Your Credit Utilisation Ratio

Maintaining a low credit utilisation ratio can strengthen your credit profile over time. Ideally, credit card spending should remain below 30% of the total sanctioned limit. For example, someone with a Rs 1 lakh credit limit should try to keep monthly usage under Rs 30,000.

Consistently using a large portion of your available credit can raise concerns among lenders about your borrowing habits. Increasing your credit limit, provided you have a reliable repayment history, dividing expenses across different cards and paying off balances before they build up are all effective ways to keep utilisation in check.

Be Selective When Applying for Credit

Submitting several loan or credit card applications in quick succession can work against you. Each formal application results in a hard enquiry, which may temporarily affect your CIBIL score. Before applying, assess your eligibility through platforms that use soft credit checks and avoid making multiple applications at the same time.

Think Twice Before Closing Old Credit Cards

The age of your credit accounts plays a role in determining your CIBIL score. Shutting down long-standing credit cards can reduce the average age of your credit history and potentially weaken your profile. If there are no high annual charges, consider retaining older cards, using them for small purchases from time to time and paying off the dues promptly.

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Show You Can Handle Different Types of Credit

Managing a combination of secured and unsecured credit can enhance your credit profile. Borrowers whose credit history is limited to personal loans or credit cards may benefit from taking a secured loan, such as one against a fixed deposit or pledged gold. These products are often easier to qualify for and, with timely repayments, can contribute positively to a CIBIL score.

To conclude, borrowers with a CIBIL score of around 600 still have plenty of scope to rebuild their credit profile. The score mainly indicates that lenders require greater confidence in your repayment track record.

Achieving a score above 750 is possible through consistent financial discipline, including prompt bill payments and prudent credit card usage. Over time, these habits can lead to quicker approvals, lower borrowing costs and stronger financial security.

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