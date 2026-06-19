Nestle Sets Record Date For Final Dividend; To Declare Q1 Results On July 22: Check Details

Nestle (India) Ltd. has made some key announcements related to upcoming dividend payouts and financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027.

The FMCG major in a regulatory filing on Friday announced that it has set July 10, 2026 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the payment of its final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share.

Additionally, Nestle informed the exchanges that its board of directors will mull a special dividend in a meeting scheduled for July 3, 2026 (Friday). If declared, the cut off date for the special dividend will also be July 10 and both dividends will be paid on and from July 30, 2026.

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Nestle Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

Nestle said that its board of directors will be meeting on July 22, 2026, to inter-alia consider the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the first quarter ending 30th June 2026. The company has not mentioned any update related to a dividend for FY27, as of yet.

Nestle Trading Window Closure

The company will close the trading window for the earnings release of the quarter ending June 30, 2026 in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended.

Accordingly, trading window for dealing in the securities of the company shall remain closed from July 1, 2026 to July 24, 2026 (both days inclusive).

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Nestle Q4 Recap

Revenue up 22.6% at Rs 6,748 crore versus Rs 5,504 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,186 crore)

EBITDA up 27.6% at Rs 1,772 crore versus Rs 1,388 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,498 crore)

Margin at 26.3% versus 25.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 24.2%)

Net profit up 26% at Rs 1,114 crore versus Rs 885 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 926 crore)

Nestle Share Price

The stock ended over 1% higher at Rs 1,414.80 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compared to a 0.64% decline in the benchmark Nifty index.

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