Infosys Q1 Results: Date, Dividend, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More

The earnings season is upon us again with IT behemoth Infosys Ltd. fixing the date for the release of its first quarter fiscal 2027 financial results. With nearly 3.29 lakh employees, the company serves clients in 59 countries. Here's everything you need to know about the Q4FY26 results schedule of Infosys:

Infosys Q4 Results: Date And Dividend

The IT giant has informed through a regulatory fling that its board of directors will be meeting on July 22, Wednesday, and July 23, Thursday to approve the financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The results will be declared on July 23, 2026 post which the company will hold investor/analyst calls to discuss the Q1 FY27 earnings along with outlook for the coming quarters. Infosys is yet to announce any dividend related updates.

Infosys Q4 Results: Trading Window Closure

The Company will close the trading window for the earnings release of the quarter ending June 30, 2026 in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended. Accordingly, the trading window will be closed from June 16, 2026 and will re-open on July 27, 2026.

Infosys Q4FY26 Highlights

IT giant Infosys posted a 28% surge in profit at Rs 8,501 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 6,654 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue advanced by 2% year-on-year for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 46,402 crore in comparison to Rs 45,479 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes rose 3% year-on-year to Rs 9,743 crore. The EBIT margin expanded to 21% from the earlier 20.8% in the previous quarter.

Infosys Share Price History: Should You Buy?

Infosys' stock traded 1.61% higher at Rs 1,134 apiece as of 3:05 p.m. In the last 12 months, the share price has fallen 29.23% and year-to-date it has fallen 29.81%.

Out of the 51 analysts tracking the company on Bloomberg, 36 have a 'buy' call on its stock, 12 recommend holding it and and three suggest selling the share.

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