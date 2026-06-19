Axis Bank Q1 Results: Date, Dividend, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More

The earnings season is upon us again with one of India's largest private lenders Axis Bank Ltd. fixing the date for the release of its first quarter fiscal 2027 financial results.

Axis Bank has a total workforce of over 1,01,300 employees as of March 2026. The bank serves around 54 million customers across India and maintains a widespread presence of over 5,800 domestic branches and numerous international offices.

Axis Bank Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

Axis Bank on Friday informed via a regulatory fling on Friday that its board of directors will be meeting on July 18, Saturday to approve the financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Infosys Q4 Results: Trading Window Closure

The company will close the trading window for the earnings release of the quarter ending June 30, 2026 in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended. Accordingly, the trading window will be closed from Wednesday, July 1, 2026, until Monday, July 20, 2026 (both days inclusive).

ALSO READ: Infosys Q1 Results: Date, Dividend, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Axis Bank Q4 Recap

Axis Bank reported fourth-quarter profit that beat street estimates after a tax write-back boosted earnings, while bad-loan ratios improved and loan growth remained strong.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 rose 9% from the previous three months to Rs 7,071 crore, marginally above Rs 6,958 crore analysts' estimate. The bottom line was down 0.6% from Rs 7,117 crore a year earlier.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest paid, rose 5% from a year earlier to Rs 14,457 crore, missing the Rs 14,727 crore Bloomberg estimate. Net interest margin was 3.62%, compared with 3.64% in the previous quarter.

Axis Bank Share Price

Axis bank traded 0.17% lower at Rs 1,357.80 apiece on the NSE as of 3:15 p.m., during the day, the scrip fell as low as 0.71% to Rs 1,350.50. This compares to a 0.6% decline in the Nifty index on Friday so far.

The share price has risen 6.96% year-to-date and 11.53% in the last 12 months.

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