Will It Rain In Mumbai, Thane And Palghar Today? Check IMD's Forecast For Maharashtra For Next Four Days

Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are set for continued spells of light rain through the week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD's Regional Weather Forecasting Centre has flagged heavier showers along the Konkan coast and thunderstorm warnings for parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha over the coming days.

According to IMD Mumbai's district-wise bulletin issued on Sunday, light rain is 'very likely' over Mumbai, Thane and Palghar on Monday, and is expected to persist with the same intensity through Thursday.

Neighbouring Raigad district is also likely to receive light rain through Wednesday, intensifying to light-to-moderate showers by Thursday.

Further south along the coast, the outlook is wetter.

Ratnagiri may see light-to-moderate rain for the first three days before conditions turn to moderate rain by Wednesday and Thursday, while Sindhudurg is expected to see the heaviest spell among coastal districts, with moderate rain forecast from Wednesday onward.

The Ghats of Pune, Satara and Kolhapur are also likely to see moderate rain at several points through the week.

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Inland Maharashtra presents a mixed picture. Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Dhule and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are expected to see intermittent light rain alternating with dry spells, while Marathwada districts such as Parbhani, Nanded, Latur and Hingoli are likely to remain largely dry over the next two days before light rain and thundershowers set in from Wednesday.

The IMD has also issued thunderstorm warnings for several Vidarbha districts later in the week. Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia and Nagpur are likely to see thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places from Tuesday or Wednesday onward, the bulletin said.

The weather office has cautioned that such conditions could bring localised power disruptions, damage to standing crops, and minor harm to weak structures and kutcha houses.

It has advised farmers in the affected districts to expedite harvesting of matured crops, secure young plants, and move stored grain to safe locations ahead of the forecast spells.

People have also been advised to avoid open fields and water bodies and to stay away from tall trees during thunderstorm activity.

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