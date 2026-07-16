Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Wipro Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 2/Share; Check Record Date, Payout Details

Wipro has fixed July 27, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this payout.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Wipro Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 2/Share; Check Record Date, Payout Details
AI generated image

Wipro Limited has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each, following its Board of Directors meeting held over July 15-16, 2026.

The IT services major has fixed July 27, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this payout. Investors can expect the interim dividend to be disbursed on or before August 14, 2026.

(This is a developing story)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Q1 Results Live Updates: Tech Mahindra's Profit Misses Estimates; Wipro Profit Falls 4.3%, Dividend Declared

Q1 Results Live Updates: Tech Mahindra's Profit Misses Estimates; Wipro Profit Falls 4.3%, Dividend Declared

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com