Wipro Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 2/Share; Check Record Date, Payout Details

Wipro Limited has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each, following its Board of Directors meeting held over July 15-16, 2026.

The IT services major has fixed July 27, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this payout. Investors can expect the interim dividend to be disbursed on or before August 14, 2026.

(This is a developing story)

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