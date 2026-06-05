Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex Ahead Of MPC Decision; Korea's Kospi Slides 6%
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,549, compared to Thursday's index close of 23,416.55.
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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,549. On Thursday, Indian equity benchmarks ended a topsy-turvy trading session with minor gains. The Nifty 50 ended 0.05% higher at 23,416.55, up 10.95 points. The Sensex closed 0.02% higher at 74,360.01, up 13.84 points.
Broader markets had outperformed the benchmark. Nifty Midcap 150 rose nearly 0.5%, led by Nippon Life India and IPCA Labs, both up over 4.5%. Nifty Smallcap 250 gained nearly 0.6% and closed higher for the third straight day. Zee Entertainment and Anant Raj were the top gainers, rising over 7.5%. All sectors closed higher except Nifty IT and Nifty Metal. Nifty Defence was the top gaining sector, rising over 0.5%. Zen Technologies and Paras Defence and Space Technologies were among the top gainers in the defence index, rising nearly 7%.
Investors are awaiting RBI MPC decision today. The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committiee is expected to maintain repo rate unchanged for the second consecutive time this fiscal. Thirt-two out of 38 economists tracked by Bloomberg expect the repo rate to remain unchanged at 5.25%, while the remaining expect a 25 basis-point rate hike.
Meanwhile, Oil prices eased as investors tracked signs of possible diplomatic progress between the US and Iran after a conditional ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, even as Hezbollah rejected a US-backed truce proposal. Brent crude traded around $95.20 a barrel after falling in the previous session.
Elsewhere, Asian markets declined, with South Korea's Kospi down 6.29% and Japan's Nikkei 225 lower by 1.34%.
Stock Market Live: Price Bands Revised To 10% For Allied Blenders, Lux Industries, JSW Holdings
- \Price bands have been changed from 5% to 10% for Allied Blenders and Distillers, Fischer Medical Ventures, GTL, JSW Holdings, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty, Lux Industries, MBL Infrastructure and Oswal Pumps.
- Pritish Nandy Communications, P N Gadgil Jewellers, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing, Fujiyama Power Systems and Vikas Ecotech are also part of the revision.
Stock Market Live: Citi Maintains Sell On Bajaj Auto With Rs 9,300 Target
- Citi maintained its sell rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 9,300 after a management meeting.
- The brokerage said management flagged rising cost pressures and steps to protect margins, including price hikes, mix improvement, cost cuts and higher exports. It said Bajaj Auto expects double-digit revenue growth, supported by volumes, mix, price hikes and foreign exchange.
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Extends Gain, Signals Higher Start For Indian Equities
- GIFT Nifty traded at 23,549, compared with Thursday’s Nifty 50 close of 23,416.55.
- The futures contract was up 132.45 points from the previous close, indicating a higher start for Indian equities.
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Says Credit Card Issuers Cut Rewards To Support Profitability
- Jefferies said credit card issuers have lowered rewards or raised spending thresholds across card categories to support segment profitability.
- The brokerage said SBI Cards and larger private banks could gain as credit cards form a key part of profits. It said the segment has been affected by lower revolvers, higher reward costs, UPI growth and tighter regulations.
Stock Market Live: Citi Maintains Buy On Grasim With Rs 3,600 Target
- Citi maintained its buy rating on Grasim Industries with a target price of Rs 3,600 after a management meeting.
- The brokerage said Birla Opus’ paint market share likely crossed 10% in March 2026. It expects a stronger sequential first quarter for the VSF and chemicals businesses.
Stock Market Live: Citi Maintains Buy On GAIL With Rs 195 Target
- Citi maintained its buy rating on GAIL with a target price of Rs 195 after a management meeting.
- The brokerage said transmission volumes have recovered from March 2026 lows, helped by fertiliser and power volumes and improved LNG supply availability. It said management expects to meet FY27 gas marketing EBIT guidance of Rs 4,000–4,500 crore.
Stock Market Live: Citi Maintains Buy On Lupin With Rs 2,540 Target
- Citi maintained its buy rating on Lupin with a target price of Rs 2,540 after a management meeting.
- The brokerage said Lupin is confident of maintaining EBITDA margin at around 25% in FY27 and FY28. It expects India business to grow at 1.2–1.3 times the Indian Pharmaceutical Market in FY27 and US sales to reach $1–1.1 billion.
Stock Market Live: Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight On Titan With Rs 5,182 Target
- Morgan Stanley maintained its overweight rating on Titan with a target price of Rs 5,182 after an analyst meet.
- The brokerage said jewellery demand was affected for a week after the Prime Minister’s comments before recovering. It expects Tanishq revenue to grow at a 19% CAGR between FY26 and FY30, with EBIT growth at 16%.
Stock Market Live: Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight On L&T With Rs 4,968 Target
- Morgan Stanley maintained its overweight rating on L&T with a target price of Rs 4,968 after a management meeting.
- The brokerage said H1FY27 is expected to remain subdued because of supply chain disruptions. It said L&T plans to scale data centre capacity to 200 MW and invest Rs 5,000 crore in green ammonia capacity over the next three years.
Stock Market Live: Citi Sees ICICI Lombard Premium Growth Above Industry Average
- Citi said ICICI Lombard’s gross premium growth is expected to be 100–200 basis points higher than the industry average after a management meeting.
- The brokerage said management remains confident about a motor third-party tariff hike in FY27. It also said the company continues to focus on improving the combined ratio through cost optimisation, reinsurance benefits and claims cost management.
Stock Market Live: Citi Maintains Buy On Sun Pharma With Rs 2,180 Target
- Citi maintained its buy rating on Sun Pharma with a target price of Rs 2,180 after a management meeting.
- The brokerage said VTAMA and Emgality continue to drive growth in Organon’s specialty portfolio. It said Organon’s presence in China gives Sun Pharma an opportunity to commercialise its own products in China and South Korea.
Stock Market Live: Citi Maintains Buy On Max Healthcare With Rs 1,330 Target
- Citi maintained its buy rating on Max Healthcare with a target price of Rs 1,330 after a management meeting.
- The brokerage said capacity expansion remains the main growth driver, with annual bed additions targeted at 10–15%. It said near-term margins may face pressure from pre-hiring and commissioning costs, while utilisation and operating leverage are expected to support margins later.
Stock Market Live: Morgan Stanley Says Most Covered Companies Beat Q4 Estimates
- Morgan Stanley said around two-thirds of its coverage universe beat estimates in the fourth quarter of FY26.
- The brokerage said profit growth stayed in double digits for the second straight quarter. Its preferred overweight ideas include Grasim, Polycab, Prestige Estates, ICICI Bank, Shriram Finance, TVS Motor and Titan.
Stock Market Live: Brokerages Expect RBI To Hold Rates In June Policy
- Citi, Goldman Sachs and BofA expect the RBI Monetary Policy Committee to keep rates unchanged in the June policy meeting.
- Citi expects two 25-basis-point rate hikes in August and October and has raised its FY27 average inflation forecast to 4.9% from 4.6%. Goldman Sachs expects the MPC to retain its neutral stance, while BofA said a hold is likely for now despite arguments in favour of a rate hike.
Stock Market Live: Titan, Rajesh Exports, Ambuja Cements, Ola Electric, Paytm In Focus
- Stocks in news include Titan Company, Wockhardt, Venus Remedies, Premier Energies, Kolte-Patil Developers, Rajesh Exports, CG Power, Juniper Hotels, Aurobindo Pharma, Ambuja Cements, Orient Cement, Ola Electric, Paytm and United Spirits.
- Ambuja Cements and Orient Cement received exchange clearances for merger-related proposals, while Ola Electric closed its Rs 780 crore QIP issue. Rajesh Exports said no penalty has been imposed by SEBI and that its reported financials are accurate.
- Other updates include ICICI Bank receiving a SEBI warning letter, Power Grid’s board set to consider fundraising on June 10, Paytm providing default loss guarantees of up to Rs 90 crore, and United Spirits likely to cease operations at its Hyderabad unit by August 31.
Stock Market Live: Investors Await RBI Policy Decision Today
- Investors are awaiting the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee decision today.
- Thirty-two of 38 economists tracked by Bloomberg expect the repo rate to stay unchanged at 5.25%, while the rest expect a 25-basis-point rate hike.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Trade Mixed As Kospi Falls Over 6%
- Asian markets traded mixed, with South Korea’s Kospi down 6.29% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 lower by 1.34%.
- Australia’s ASX 200 slipped 0.51%, while the Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite and Nifty 50 were unchanged.
Stock Market Live: Brent Crude Holds Near $95 After Previous Session Fall
- \Brent crude traded around $95.20 a barrel after falling in the previous session.
- Oil prices eased as investors tracked signs of possible diplomatic progress between the US and Iran after a conditional ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, even as Hezbollah rejected a US-backed truce proposal.
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Start For Indian Equities
- GIFT Nifty traded at 23,488, compared with Thursday’s Nifty 50 close of 23,416.55.
- The futures contract was up 71.45 points from the previous close, indicating a higher start for Indian equities.
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