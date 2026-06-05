Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex Ahead Of MPC Decision; Korea's Kospi Slides 6%

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,549. On Thursday, Indian equity benchmarks ended a topsy-turvy trading session with minor gains. The Nifty 50 ended 0.05% higher at 23,416.55, up 10.95 points. The Sensex closed 0.02% higher at 74,360.01, up 13.84 points.

Broader markets had outperformed the benchmark. Nifty Midcap 150 rose nearly 0.5%, led by Nippon Life India and IPCA Labs, both up over 4.5%. Nifty Smallcap 250 gained nearly 0.6% and closed higher for the third straight day. Zee Entertainment and Anant Raj were the top gainers, rising over 7.5%. All sectors closed higher except Nifty IT and Nifty Metal. Nifty Defence was the top gaining sector, rising over 0.5%. Zen Technologies and Paras Defence and Space Technologies were among the top gainers in the defence index, rising nearly 7%.

Investors are awaiting RBI MPC decision today. The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committiee is expected to maintain repo rate unchanged for the second consecutive time this fiscal. Thirt-two out of 38 economists tracked by Bloomberg expect the repo rate to remain unchanged at 5.25%, while the remaining expect a 25 basis-point rate hike.

Meanwhile, Oil prices eased as investors tracked signs of possible diplomatic progress between the US and Iran after a conditional ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, even as Hezbollah rejected a US-backed truce proposal. Brent crude traded around $95.20 a barrel after falling in the previous session.

Elsewhere, Asian markets declined, with South Korea's Kospi down 6.29% and Japan's Nikkei 225 lower by 1.34%.