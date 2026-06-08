Stocks To Watch Today: TVS Motor, Nesco, IGL, HCLTech, Trent, Ixigo

Shares of companies like TVS Motor Company Ltd., HCL Techonologies Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and IDFC First Bank Ltd. are going to attract investor attention on Monday.

Here are some of the notable corporate announcements that came after Friday's market hours:

Stocks In News

TVS Motor: The company's HLX motorcycle series crosses 5 million global sales milestone.

The company's HLX motorcycle series crosses 5 million global sales milestone. Nesco: The company plans to surrender all four sites on the Raipur‑Visakhapatnam Expressway due to operational challenges; financial impact not quantified.

The company plans to surrender all four sites on the Raipur‑Visakhapatnam Expressway due to operational challenges; financial impact not quantified. Hardwyn India: The company approves a bonus issue in 2:5 ratio and sets June 26 as record date.

The company approves a bonus issue in 2:5 ratio and sets June 26 as record date. Indraprastha Gas: GAIL appoints Kumar Shanker as MD; Kamal Kishore Chatiwal ceases to be Managing Director.z

ALSO READ: Rupee May Recover Up To 92/Dollar On Fresh Capital Inflows After RBI's G-Secs Move

HCLTech: The company awards $1 million under its Climate Action Grant to support scalable climate solutions.

The company awards $1 million under its Climate Action Grant to support scalable climate solutions. Trent: The company allots 17.8 crore shares under a 1:2 bonus issue.

The company allots 17.8 crore shares under a 1:2 bonus issue. Ixigo: The company will acquire a 54.66% stake in Brevistay Hospitality for Rs. 65.7 crore.

The company will acquire a 54.66% stake in Brevistay Hospitality for Rs. 65.7 crore. Adani Ports: The company's arm incorporates Harbour International Shipping FZCO.

The company's arm incorporates Harbour International Shipping FZCO. Tata Steel: The company clarifies that a fire occurred at its UK arm's Port Talbot plant on June 3, with no injuries reported and impact under assessment.

The company clarifies that a fire occurred at its UK arm's Port Talbot plant on June 3, with no injuries reported and impact under assessment. Lenskart Solutions: Viridian Asia buys 18.9 lakh shares at Rs. 508.55 per share from Copthall Mauritius.

Viridian Asia buys 18.9 lakh shares at Rs. 508.55 per share from Copthall Mauritius. HG Infra Engineering: The company transfers a 49% stake in SPV HG Raipur Visakhapatnam to Neo Infra Income Opportunities Fund for Rs. 377 crore.

The company transfers a 49% stake in SPV HG Raipur Visakhapatnam to Neo Infra Income Opportunities Fund for Rs. 377 crore. IDFC First Bank: The bank receives KPMG forensic report on Chandigarh fraud, reiterates it is a victim, and says impact of Rs. 646 crore is in line with disclosures with no similar incidents elsewhere.

IPO Listing

CMR Green Technologies

Non-ferrous metal recycler and secondary aluminium market, specializing in aluminium and zinc die-casting alloys

Overall 127.04x subscription

QIBs at 270.46x

NIIs at 172.35x

Retail at 27.03x.

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