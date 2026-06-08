Five Stocks To Buy: Adani Energy, Adani Green, Gland Pharma And More | June 08, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on power transmission, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, and speciality chemicals.

Top picks include power transmission major Adani Energy Solutions, renewable energy giant Adani Green Energy, pharma player Gland Pharma, automotive major Ashok Leyland, and carbon materials manufacturer Himadri Speciality Chemical.

Adani Energy Solutions

Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research at Religare Broking, recommends buying Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. at the current market price of Rs 1,579, with a stop loss of Rs 1,525 and a target price of Rs 1,720.

Adani Green

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, AVP Derivatives, Retail Research at IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Limited, recommends buying Adani Green Energy Ltd. between Rs 1,515 and Rs 1,526, keeping a stop loss of Rs 1,394 and a target price of Rs 1,800.

Gland Pharma

Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives Analyst at IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd., recommends buying Gland Pharma Ltd. at Rs 2,273, with a stop loss of Rs 2,190 and a target price of Rs 2,400.

Ashok Leyland

VLA Ambala, SEBI Registered Research Analyst and Founder of SMT Stock Market, recommends buying Ashok Leyland Ltd. near Rs 140 to Rs 143, with a stop loss of Rs 127 and target prices of Rs 153 and Rs 170.

Himadri Speciality Chemical

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, AVP Derivatives, Retail Research at IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Limited, recommends buying Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. between Rs 675 and Rs 685, keeping a stop loss of Rs 579 and a target price of Rs 900.

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