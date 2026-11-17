In the second edition of its 'Headlines For School Assembly For November 18, 2026', NDTV Profit is highlighting the biggest news from India and around the world from November 17 and what can be expected on November 18. Take a look at the top news headlines for your school assembly to be held tomorrow.

The approaching Cyclone Akvan in the Bay of Bengal is the biggest cause of concern in Southern India, while discussions between world leaders and important developments in education round up the headlines in India and the world.

For students preparing to present the news during their morning school assembly on Wednesday, November 18, here is a simple and informative roundup of major developments reported on November 17, along with important events to watch out for today. Here is school Assembly News for November 18, 2026 at a glance

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Cyclone Akvan, developing over the Bay of Bengal, could become a very severe cyclonic storm by November 19. The cyclone is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Tuni around November 20. Strong winds and heavy rainfall are likely in several coastal districts. Authorities are preparing emergency measures and have advised residents to follow official weather warnings.

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir has announced revised school timings across the Kashmir division, effective November 19. Under the new schedule, students from nursery to Class 8 will attend school from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm, while Classes 9 to 12 will operate from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm. The changes apply to government and recognised private schools in both rural and urban areas as winter temperatures continue to drop.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Quad Leaders' Summit in Manila, Philippines, alongside US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The Quad is a partnership between India, the United States, Japan and Australia. The leaders discussed cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, including maritime security, economic growth and regional stability.

The United States, China and Russia are preparing for a major meeting scheduled for November 19 in Shenzhen, China. The discussions are expected to involve US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Global security, nuclear weapons and international relations are among the issues expected to receive attention. The meeting comes at a time of continuing tensions between major world powers.

A judge in the United States has rejected proposed visa rules affecting international students and journalists. The rules would have limited the admission period of foreign students to a maximum of four years, requiring them to apply for an extension to remain longer. The development is significant for international students, including Indians, who pursue higher education in American universities.

IIT Madras has opened registrations for its Institute Open House 2027, scheduled from January 2 to 4. Students, teachers and members of the public will have an opportunity to visit research laboratories and learn about scientific innovations. The event is expected to feature around 80 exhibition stalls and access to more than 100 laboratories. Registrations are open until November 30, 2026, through the official Shaastra website.

The Ministry of Education has invited applications for the position of vice-chancellor at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. The appointment process has begun as the tenure of current Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit is scheduled to end in February 2027. Applicants must have at least 10 years of relevant academic or research administration experience. The last date to submit applications is December 15, 2026.

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