US-Iran War News Live Updates: Would Be Honoured To Meet New Ayatollah, Says Trump; Khamenei Claims Enemies Suffered 'Decisive Blows'
US President Trump expressed willingness to meet the new Ayatollah despite tensions over past conflicts.
US President Donald Trump said he would be honored to meet the new Ayatollah if he did. When asked by reporter whether the new Ayatollah has hard feelings because "Epic Fury killed his dad and his wife and his kid," Trump replied he's probably not his favorite person. He added he doesn't know him, but he's "probably a professional in some circles" with "a very good reputation actually," adding "a lot of people say bad about me" and "It's totally false, of course."
Iran's supreme leader claimed the US and Israel had suffered a 'decisive blow' in the ongoing Middle East conflict, while officials admitted there has been no meaningful progress in peace talks. His message came as the US House moved to curb American military action.
Prolonged negotiations and repeated violence have failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Notably, the leader has not appeared in public since being wounded in early strikes that killed his predecessor, and his absence was marked by an empty chair at a key annual commemoration.
Iran War Live Updates: UN Nuclear Watchdog Unable To Inspect Iranian facilities
The UN nuclear watchdog has been unable to inspect nuclear facilities in Iran affected by the war last June according to a confidential report by the UN nuclear watchdog circulated to member states.
The International Atomic Energy Agency reported that it “cannot provide any information on the current size, composition or whereabouts of the stockpile of enriched uranium in Iran or whether Iran has suspended all enrichment-related activities.”
(Source: AP)
Iran War Live Updates: Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei?
Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen in public since being wounded in strikes that killed his father and predecessor Ali Khamenei in the opening salvo of the US-Israeli bombing campaign on February 28.
Every June 4 since 1989, the elder Khamenei had delivered a speech at the commemoration of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's death.
This year, however, an empty chair bearing his portrait stood at the mausoleum, according to footage broadcast from the site.
(Source: AFP)
Iran War Live Updates: Khamenei Says US-Israel Dealt Decisive Blow
Iran's supreme leader said that the United States and Israel had been dealt a "decisive blow" in the Middle East war, after the government reported "no tangible progress" in negotiations on ending the conflict.
Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei's message, read out by a prayer leader at a ceremony marking the anniversary of the death of the Islamic republic's founder, came after the US House of Representatives passed a resolution seeking to halt American military action in Iran.
In his message, Khamenei said his country's enemies, after "facing a decisive blow", were now "experiencing a deeply meaningful and profound humiliation".
(Source: AFP)
Iran War Live Updates: Oil Prices On June 5
Brent crude traded around $95 a barrel after falling 2.8% in the previous session, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate hovered below $93 a barrel.
Iran War Live Updates: Will Trump Meet Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei?
US President Donald Trump signalled a willingness to hold direct talks with Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, telling reporters at the White House that he would be open to a face-to-face meeting if ongoing diplomatic negotiations yield a formal agreement.
Iran War Live Updates: Trump On Restarting War With Iran
On restarting war with Iran, President Donald Trump says, "If they killed US Troops, it would be a good reason to do so..."
#WATCH | On restarting war with Iran, President Donald Trump says, "If they killed US Troops, it would be a good reason to do so..."— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2026
(Source: Unrestricted Pool via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/4FLe4IwVNR
Iran War Live Updates: We Have Wiped Out Iran's Leadership, Says Trump
On Iran, US President Donald Trump says "There is no navy, no air force, we have wiped out their leadership... Then you read in the fake news that they are doing really well in the war, this is unbelievable... They have 159 ships and all of them lie at the bottom of the ocean, we have taken pictures of them down there..."
#WATCH | On Iran, US President Donald Trump says, "There is no navy, no air force, we have wiped out their leadership... Then you read in the fake news that they are doing really well in the war, this is unbelievable... They have 159 ships and all of them lie at the bottom of the… pic.twitter.com/TFAGvqylRM— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2026
Iran War Live Updates: Trump Wants To Meet Mojtaba
US President Donald Trump: If I did meet with the new Ayatollah, I would be honoured to meet him.
Peter Doocy: Do you think because Epic Fury killed his killed his dad and his wife and his kid that he's has hard feelings?
Trump: I would say I'm not his favourite person, but with that being said, he's probably a pro—I don't know him—he's probably a professional in some circles, he has a very good reputation actually, you know, sometimes when people say bad, but a lot of people say bad about me . It's totally false, of course.
Trump: If I did meet with the new Ayatollah, I would be honored to meet him.— Acyn (@Acyn) June 4, 2026
Doocy: Do you think because Epic Fury killed his killed his dad and his wife and his kid that he's has hard feelings?
Trump: I would say I'm not his favorite person, but with that being said, he's… pic.twitter.com/fPEacCZVsU
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