US President Donald Trump said he would be honored to meet the new Ayatollah if he did. When asked by reporter whether the new Ayatollah has hard feelings because "Epic Fury killed his dad and his wife and his kid," Trump replied he's probably not his favorite person. He added he doesn't know him, but he's "probably a professional in some circles" with "a very good reputation actually," adding "a lot of people say bad about me" and "It's totally false, of course."

Iran's supreme leader claimed the US and Israel had suffered a 'decisive blow' in the ongoing Middle East conflict, while officials admitted there has been no meaningful progress in peace talks. His message came as the US House moved to curb American military action.

Prolonged negotiations and repeated violence have failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Notably, the leader has not appeared in public since being wounded in early strikes that killed his predecessor, and his absence was marked by an empty chair at a key annual commemoration.