Oman Suspends Oil Loading At Mina al Fahal Terminal After Explosion: Report

Oman's Mina Al Fahal oil terminal has suspended crude loading operations after an explosion occurred near its single-buoy mooring berths, according to a report in Reuters. The blast reportedly took place between the SBM 1 and SBM 2 berths and was allegedly caused by a drone attack. It was not immediately clear when the incident occurred.

Shipping data from LSEG showed several supertankers anchored off the port on Friday, suggesting possible disruption to loading activity at the terminal, Reuters reported.

Iran's state media on Thursday claimed the country's navy had targeted a US military vessel in the Sea of Oman, an allegation which was denied by US Central Command.

Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that the vessel was carrying a "command and control centre" and was nearing Iranian territorial waters when it was targeted. Iranian military officials said the operation was carried out in response to recent US actions against Iranian commercial vessels and alleged violations of passage regulations in the Strait of Hormuz.

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The report did not specify whether the vessel sustained damage or whether there were any casualties. Minutes later, however, US Central Command rejected the claim. "Iran is lying. US military assets at sea continue to fly, sail, and operate safely and unimpeded," CENTCOM said in a statement posted on X.

The exchange came a day after Iranian strikes on Kuwait further heightened regional tensions. Kuwaiti authorities said drones and missiles launched by Iran hit compounds at Kuwait International Airport.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps denied responsibility for the damage at the airport terminal. An IRGC spokesperson claimed the destruction was caused by a malfunction in a US-made Patriot missile defence system, rather than an Iranian strike.

Washington rejected that explanation. "Iran struck the civilian airport with drones in a deliberate, calculated, and unjustified attack," CENTCOM said, directly contradicting Tehran's account.

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