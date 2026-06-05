'If They Killed US Troops..': Trump's Big Warning To Iran On Restarting War

United States President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, indicating that any attack on American troops could trigger a resumption of military hostilities.

He also made sweeping claims about the destruction of Iran's military capabilities during the recent conflict.

When asked by a reporter at the White House whether killing US troops was his red line for ending the ceasefire, Trump appeared momentarily caught off guard, responding "If they killed? What does that mean?" before clarifying his position.

He subsequently made his threshold explicit, stating: "If they killed US troops, it would be a good reason to do so", a remark widely interpreted as a direct warning to Tehran against targeting American personnel in the region.

The exchange comes as the US and Iran remain in a fragile post-conflict ceasefire following weeks of intense military operations.

Speaking to reporters, he painted a picture of near-total Iranian military collapse.

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"There is no navy, no air force, we have wiped out their leadership," Trump declared. He went on to dismiss media portrayals of Iranian resilience, saying: "Then you read in the fake news that they are doing really well in the war — this is unbelievable." He further claimed that Iran's entire naval fleet had been sunk, adding: "They have 159 ships and all of them lie at the bottom of the ocean. We have taken pictures of them down there."

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Trump's remarks reflect Washington's broader effort to project an image of decisive military victory. Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi, meanwhile, has insisted that Tehran responded to the conflict with unexpected force, and that Iran does not seek war but will defend itself if one is imposed upon it.

The situation in the region remains volatile, with both sides often engaging in military exchange amid the fragile ceasefire.

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