'Emerged From Rubble': Araghchi Reveals How He Survived US-Israeli Strike That Killed Khamenei

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has given his first detailed public account of the moments he survived the airstrike that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, describing how he clawed his way out from beneath the rubble of a bombed building while his thoughts remained entirely fixed on the fate of the Leader.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Lebanon-based broadcaster Al Mayadeen, Araghchi recounted that he had travelled to Khamenei's office on the morning of the attack, having just returned from critical diplomatic negotiations in Geneva.

"After returning from the Geneva negotiations on Friday, I went to Sayyed Khamenei's office at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday to present my report, which concerned the negotiations and the developments that had emerged on Friday, which made the prospect of war far more likely," he said.

The strike came while he was still in the building. Though the wing where Araghchi was seated was not completely destroyed, the building was bombed and he found himself buried under debris.

"At the moment of Sayyed Ali Khamenei's martyrdom, I was in his office, which came under attack," he said. "As we were trying to make our way out from beneath the rubble, my thoughts were entirely focused on whether he had been targeted."

He said his first instinct was not concern for his own survival. "At the moment of the bombing, I was so deeply concerned for the Leader that I was not worried about myself."

Araghchi described the 48 hours that followed as agonising, as he waited for news that ultimately confirmed that the Supreme Leader had been killed. "From what I knew of his routine, I was certain the Leader would have been in his office," he said.

Araghchi also revealed that Khamenei had been advised to relocate to a secure facility as the threat of military attack mounted but had categorically refused.

According to Araghchi, Khamenei had said: "I will not go to a shelter or to a secure location unless every member of the Iranian people also has access to a safe place and to shelters. Since that possibility is not available to everyone at this time, I too will remain above ground alongside the people. Whatever happens to my people will happen to me as well."

Araghchi added: "Our leader ruled hearts."

Beyond his personal testimony, Araghchi used the interview to address Iran's broader posture.

He said he had warned Gulf states during regional tours that Iran did not seek war, but that if conflict were imposed upon it, Tehran would defend itself — and that US military bases in the Gulf would be considered legitimate targets in any retaliatory response.

He also noted that Khamenei had personally issued wartime directives up until his death, saying "the directives came directly from him," and confirmed that Mojtaba Khamenei, the Supreme Leader's son, now holds firm authority over the country's affairs.

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