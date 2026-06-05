Will Trump Meet Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei? US President Says 'Not His Favourite Person, But...'

US President Donald Trump signalled a willingness to hold direct talks with Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, telling reporters at the White House that he would be open to a face-to-face meeting if ongoing diplomatic negotiations yield a formal agreement.

"I don't want to meet, but if I did meet, I would be honoured to meet him," Trump said when asked if he would engage with the Iranian leader. "But if we make a deal, it's possible that I would meet him. I'd be OK with that."

When questioned whether such a meeting could take place on US soil, the President responded, "I don't know."

ALSO READ: US Markets End Mixed As Nasdaq Falls, S&P 500 Rise; Dow Jones Hits Record High

The President expressed confidence regarding the administration's broader strategy towards Tehran, outlining both diplomatic and military options.

"I think we are doing well. We're going to win one way or the other," Trump stated. "We're going to win on paper or we're going to win militarily."

Speaking to reporters at the White House, on the question, "Do you think because Epic Fury killed his dad and his wife and his kid that he has hard feelings?" Trump replied, "I would say I'm not his favourite person, but with that being said, he's probably a pro, I don't know him, he's probably a professional in some circles, he has a very good reputation actually."

He added, "You know, sometimes people say bad things, but a lot of people say bad things about me. It's totally false, of course."

Turning his attention to the Caribbean, Trump claimed that Cuba is "short of collapsed" and suggested the island nation would be the administration's next focus.

"We'll take care of the Islamic Republic of Iran and as soon as that's done, on our way back, we'll just make a little brief stop—we'll take care of [Cuba]… We have to get rid of the regime," Trump said, asserting his political support by adding, "I had 95% of Cuba vote for me."

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.