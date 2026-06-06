Weekly Tech Wrap: Computex 2026, iPhone 18 Pro Max News, Florida Sues OpenAI, ChatGPT's 1 Billion Sprint, More

Computex 2026 took the spotlight this week when it came to gadgets, as a slew of tech majors introduced cutting-edge innovation at the annual event in Taipei, Taiwan. Nvidia made a grand entry in the laptop/PC market with the RTX Spark Superchip, which will power a range of devices — among them, HP's new line of Windows PCs. While Microsoft upped the ante with the Surface Laptop Ultra — the most powerful Surface ever — Dell went after students and young professionals with the XPS 13. A range of tech was unveiled by the likes of Intel, AMD, and others, even as Asus heated up the gaming zone with its ROG Edition 20 lineup and ROG Xbox Ally X20.

Rumours continued to trickle around Apple's upcoming flagship lineup: the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. The ones doing the rounds this week were a variable-aperture main camera, aluminium frame colour options, and thickness of the Pro Max. A report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also claimed the Apple may have pushed back its AI-powered smart glasses launch to late 2027 — sad news for wearable fans who were looking forward to an announcement this year itself.

AI was front and centre — and so were its complications. The state of Florida filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Sam Altman for launching ChatGPT when they did, all the while ignoring the risks it posed. The silver lining: ChatGPT became the fastest app to reach over 1 billion monthly active users. Meta's AI chatbot was exploited to hack into high-profile Instagram accounts, including those of Barack Obama, as access to the Anthropic's controversial Claude Mythos AI model was expanded to more countries and companies.

Here's the tech wrap for this week.

Apple Smart Glasses Launch Delayed

Apple has reportedly delayed the launch of its AI-powered smart glasses to late 2027. The product was initially expected to be announced later this year with shipments starting in early 2027, but development hurdles have reportedly pushed the timeline back. READ MORE

Computex 2026

Computex 2026 recently concluded, gathering major tech companies to display progress in processors, AI hardware, laptops, and gaming devices. Key highlights included Nvidia's RTX Spark superchip, Microsoft's Surface Laptop Ultra, along with fresh offerings from Intel, Asus, and others. READ MORE

Dell XPS 13 Rivals Apple's MacBook Neo

Dell introduced the XPS 13 laptop, positioning it as an affordable rival to Apple's MacBook Neo. The XPS 13 is thinner and lighter, while offering a larger display, more storage, faster Wi-Fi, touchscreen, and backlit keyboard, Dell said. READ MORE

iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera Upgrade And More

Marking a first for iPhones, the iPhone 18 Pro line is set to feature a variable-aperture main camera. Additionally, three colour variants for the Pro devices surfaced in leaks, along with details on its thickness. READ MORE

Florida Sues OpenAI, Sam Altman

Florida filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO, accusing the company of disregarding safety warnings and releasing ChatGPT despite awareness of potential harm, thereby violating product liability laws. READ MORE

Meta's AI Helped Instagram Accounts Hack

Meta's AI assistant chatbot was reportedly exploited by hackers to compromise high-profile Instagram accounts, including the former White House account of Barack Obama and beauty retailer Sephora. READ MORE

ChatGPT Sprints To 1 Billion

ChatGPT become the fastest app in history to reach one billion monthly active users worldwide. It surpassed the growth of platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Google Maps. READ MORE

Claude Mythos Now In India

Finally, Anthropic broadened access to its Project Glasswing, making Claude Mythos available to around 150 new organisations across over 15 countries, including India. READ MORE

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