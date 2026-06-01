Dell XPS 13 Launches As Apple's MacBook Neo Rival — Key Specs, Features, Price

Dell has unveiled the XPS 13 — its most affordable laptop that directly challenges Apple's MacBook Neo, which was launched in March. According to Dell, the XPS 13 is thinner, roughly half a pound lighter than the MacBook Neo, and features a larger display, more storage, faster Wi-Fi, and a touchscreen with a backlit keyboard. Portable to carry, the laptop is aimed at students and young professionals, and Dell is positioning the XPS 13 as the more superior choice over the MacBook Neo.

Dell XPS 13 Price And Availability

The Dell XPS 13 has a starting price of $699 and a discounted $599 option available to students aged 16 and older through Nov. 2 during the back-to-school season. The student pricing applies to high schoolers as well as those enrolled in degree-granting colleges and universities, though Dell has yet to confirm an exact availability date.

The aggressive pricing reflects the industry's sensitivity to cost at a time when tighter memory chip supplies are expected to slow PC shipments in the second half of the year.

Dell XPS 13: Key Specs And Features

Processor options for the Dell XPS 13 include the Intel Core Series 3 and Core Ultra Series 3. The base configuration will ship with Core Series 3 processors, while the higher-end variant with Core Ultra Series 3 chipsets is expected later in the summer. Configuration options of up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage are available.

On the display front, the 13-inch OLED screen covers the full DCI-P3 colour gamut used in digital cinema and a dynamic refresh rate between 30Hz and 120Hz.

The laptop comes with backlit keyboard, 2.5K touch display, Intel Wi-Fi 7, faster USB-C (3.2 Gen 2), quad speakers, and Windows Hello, with a Storm colour expected to arrive soon.

Also read: iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera Upgrade Is Coming — But Will Apple Bump The Device's Price?

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