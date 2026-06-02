Computex 2026 Highlights: Nvidia RTX Spark, Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra, Dell XPS 13, Asus ROG Edition 20 Line, More

Computex 2026 is underway in Taipei, Taiwan, bringing together the biggest names in technology to showcase advancements in processors, AI hardware, laptops, and gaming devices. Here are the key highlights.

Nvidia's RTX Spark Superchip For Laptops, PCs

Nvidia made a major splash in the laptop and desktop PC market with the announcement of its RTX Spark Superchip, designed for Windows on Arm platforms. Unveiled by CEO Jensen Huang, the powerful chip features up to 20 Arm CPU cores, a Blackwell GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores, support for 128GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and memory bandwidth reaching 300 GB/s. It positions Nvidia strongly in the Arm-based computing segment and can handle demanding 120-billion-parameter AI models.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra

Microsoft followed with the Surface Laptop Ultra, its most powerful Surface device to date. Powered by Nvidia's new RTX Spark Superchip, it serves as a direct competitor to the latest MacBook Pro, promising enhanced performance for professionals and creatives.

Dell XPS 13

Dell introduced the XPS 13, targeting students and young professionals. Equipped with Intel Core Series 3 or Core Ultra Series 3 processors, the laptop includes a 13-inch OLED touchscreen and a backlit keyboard, positioning it as a sleek alternative to Apple's MacBook Neo.

Intel Crescent Island AI GPU

Intel provided details on its upcoming Crescent Island AI GPU, built on the Xe3P architecture optimised for agentic AI workloads. The GPU will support up to 160GB of LPDDR5X memory.

Intel Xeon 6+ Chips

Intel also launched its E-core-only Xeon 6+ series, highlighted by the flagship Xeon 6990E+ with 288 cores, 576 MB of L3 cache, and dual-socket scalability reaching 576 cores. The company claims up to 30% better performance per thread and power efficiency compared to AMD's 192-core EPYC 9965.

Intel Xeon 7 CPUs

Intel further shared information on its next-generation Xeon 7 CPUs, codenamed Diamond Rapids, scheduled for 2027. These processors will support PCIe 6.0, offer 50% more cores than the Xeon 6 series, and deliver double the memory bandwidth.

AMD Radeon RX 9070 GRE And X3D CPUs

AMD expanded its offerings with the global release of the Radeon RX 9070 GRE graphics card, previously China-exclusive. Based on the 4nm Navi 48 silicon, it will be available worldwide from June 2 at $549. The company also unveiled two new X3D processors to address rising component costs: the Ryzen 7 5800X3D 10th Anniversary Edition priced at $349 and the Ryzen 7 7700X3D at $329.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20

In the gaming segment, Asus unveiled the ROG Xbox Ally X20 bundle. It features an updated handheld with a transparent shell, TMR joysticks, OLED display, and a versatile D-Pad, all powered by the AMD Z2 Extreme processor.

Asus ROG Edition 20 Lineup

Asus also launched its extensive ROG Edition 20 lineup, including the flagship ROG Crosshair X870E motherboard, the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, a modular ROG GR20 PC case, the ROG NUC 16 desktop, along with new monitors, Wi-Fi 7 routers, and mechanical keyboards.

Also read: Intel Responds To Nvidia; Launches New Generation Of CPU, AI Chips

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