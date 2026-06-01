Sachin To Chris Gayle: Legends Congratulate RCB For Back-To-Back IPL Titles

Royal Challengers Bengaluru completed the successful defence of their Indian Premier League title as they defeated Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday.
RCB became only the fourth team after Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders to have won the IPL multiple times. The Bengaluru-based franchise also follows the footsteps of CSK and MI in becoming the only teams to have defended their IPL crowns.
The lopsided final played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad saw Virat Kohli play a brilliant unbeaten knock of 75 in 42 deliveries to help RCB successfully chase down the modest target of 156 with 5 wickets remaining and 12 balls to spare.
Before Kohli's innings, RCB's pace trio of Josh Hazlewood (2/37), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29) and Rashik Salam (3/27) combined to pick seven wickets as GT was restricted to a score of 155/8. All-rounder Washington Sundar top-scored for GT with a knock of 50 in 37 balls.
Congratulatory messages poured in from every corner and Rajat Patidar and his men ensured that the coveted IPL trophy stays with them for the next one year.
Congratulations to @RCBTweets on winning consecutive @IPL titles. One of the challenges in sport is that success changes the questions you have to answer. After winning once, the task is no longer proving you can do it, but proving you can sustain it. RCB met that challenge…— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 31, 2026
Ee Saala… 2x ???? Naamdu— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 31, 2026
♥️ #RCB pic.twitter.com/cU4do0tpVK
#RCB Back To Back ????????❤️????????????— Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) May 31, 2026
Once was so nice, they did it twice. What a campaign by "Attacking Champions" RCB. A near perfect campaign and the trophy is in right hands of Captain Rajat Patidar. Special mention to Virat Kohli for that knock - Matter bada tha, Isliye wahan King khada tha.@imVkohli…— Suresh Raina???????? (@ImRaina) May 31, 2026
Wow. Called it before the IPL… back to back champions !!!— Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) May 31, 2026
Congratulations to @imVkohli, @rrjjt_01, Mo Bobat, Andy Flower and the entire @RCBTweets team.
From day one, this looked like the most complete team in the competition. Consistent, clinical and deserving champions.…
Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar led the chorus of celebrations but did not hold back his frustration over the final being hosted outside Bengaluru.
Taking to social media, Shivakumar posted, "Tonight, Bengaluru rises again as champions! RCB has created history by clinching a second consecutive IPL title. With grit, composure, and the heart of true champions, the team has once again made Bengaluru proud. Congratulations to the players, coaches, support staff, and millions of fans who stood by the team every step of the way."
RCB former owner, Vijay Mallya, also extended his greetings on social media. In a post on X, Mallya wrote, "RCB RCB….Congratulations Double back to back IPL Champions. Namma dodda Simhagulu roared loudly and made us all very proud. Very well done you beauties."
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