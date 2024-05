Q4 Results This Week: Marico, Gujarat Gas, Indian Bank Among 300+ Companies To Release Quarterly Earnings

Q4 Results FY24: The first week of May will see the likes of banks such as Canara Bank, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank announce their financial results.

In the oil and petroleum industry, BPCL, Hindustan Petroleum, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. are set to announce results this week.

Here is the list of companies that are expected to announce their Q4 results this week, starting from May 6.