Cipla Q4 Results: Profit Rises 79%, Beats Estimates
Cipla's Q4 revenue rose 7.38% to Rs 6,163.24 crore as against an estimate of Rs 6,234 crore.
Cipla Ltd.'s fourth-quarter profit increased, beating analysts' estimates.
The drug-maker's net profit rose 78.68% year-on-year to Rs 931.87 crore in the quarter-ended March, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 868-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Cipla Q4 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.38% at Rs 6,163.24 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,234 crore).
Ebitda up 12.1% at Rs 1,315.86 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,370 crore).
Margin at 21.35% vs 2.45% (Bloomberg estimate: 22%).
Net profit up 78.68% at Rs 931.87 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 868 crore).
Key Highlights
One India
Grew at 7% YoY, backed by Branded Prescription and Trade Generics. Branded Prescription outpaced market growth by 100 bps and Trade Generics continues to lead the market. Consumer Business impacted by soft seasonal demand.
North America
Revenue at $226 million, up 11% YoY, supported by continued growth in key differentiated assets as well as base portfolio.
South Africa Private
Momentum continues, with revenue growth at 26% in local currency terms. Cipla is now number 1 in the prescription market, it said.
The company's R&D investments stand at Rs 444 crore or 7.2 % of sales, higher by 19% YoY, driven by product filings and developmental efforts.
Its net cash position is at Rs 7,708 crore. The debt majorly includes lease liabilities and working capital requirements.
"As we enter into FY25, our focus will be on our priorities of market leading growth in our key markets, growing big brands bigger, investing in future pipeline as well as focusing on resolutions on the regulatory front,” said Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO, Cipla.
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 13 per share for the fiscal ended March.
Shares of Cipla were trading 2.62% lower at Rs 1,323.15 apiece on Friday, as compared with a 0.26% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.