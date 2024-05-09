Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results: Profit Rises 17%, Beats Estimates

“India branded business continues to work on improving the execution ability, both in quality and scale. The specialty and animal health segment witnessed robust growth," said Shaunak Amin, managing director of Alembic Pharmaceuticals.

The outlook for the US business appears better, with the commercialisation of new facilities and launches set to scale up, along with continued progress in achieving cost improvements. The ex-US generics and the API business maintained steady continuous growth, he said.