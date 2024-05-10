Tata Motors Q4 Results: Profit Jumps Over Threefold On Deferred Tax Writeback

Tata Motors Ltd.'s net income surged more than threefold in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 on the deferred tax writeback of Rs 9,478 crore.

Consolidated net profit of the Nexon-maker rose 219% over the previous year to Rs 17,529 crore in the January-March period, according to an exchange filing.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the top line at Rs 1.21 lakh crore and the bottom line at Rs 6,966.98 crore.