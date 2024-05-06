Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q4 Results: Profit Falls 70%, But Meets Estimates

NDTV ProfitEarningsGujarat Fluorochemicals Q4 Results: Profit Falls 70%, But Meets Estimates
The company's profit fell to Rs 101 crore in the quarter-ended March, as against an estimate of Rs 99 crore.

06 May 2024, 08:00 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Company website)</p></div>
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.'s consolidated net profit declined 70% in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024.

The company's profit fell to Rs 101 crore in the quarter-ended March, according to an exchange filing on Monday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had set a consensus estimate of Rs 99 crore.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q4 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 23% at Rs 1,133 crore vs Rs 1,471 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,073.3 crore).

  • Ebitda down 55.5% at Rs 229 crore vs Rs 515 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 232.7 crore).

  • Ebitda margin at 20.2% vs 35% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.7%).

  • Net profit down 70% at Rs 101 crore vs Rs 332 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 99 crore).

Business Verticals

Fluoropolymer

  • Revenue from fluoropolymer segment increased 18% quarter-on-quarter, but decreased 11% year-on-year.

  • Prices remained stable, however, volume have improved from the previous quarter as guided.

  • Destocking phenomena seems to be phasing out and company expects to see continuous growth quarter-on-quarter.

  • FY25 will also reflect some of the positive impact of the exit of legacy players, it said.

  • Fluoropolymer capacities, which were set-up in FY24, are expected to result in continuous increase in sales with improved utilisation levels.

Fluorochemicals

  • Revenue increased 23% quarter-on-quarter, but decreased 37% year-on-year.

  • Refrigerant volume have picked up during the quarter; however, prices remain sluggish.

  • Both volume and prices for specialty chemicals continue to be sluggish, impacting both revenue and margin.

Bulk Chemicals

  • Revenue decreased 1% quarter-on-quarter and 26% year-on-year.

  • Plants ran at full capacity during the quarter.

  • Caustic soda/MDC prices continue to remain subdued, due to increased supplies on account of excess capacity creation.

Shares of Gujarat Fluorochemicals closed 1.04% higher at Rs 3,618 apiece on the NSE, as compared with a 0.15% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 on Monday.

