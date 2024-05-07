NDTV ProfitEarningsIndraprastha Gas Q4 Results: Profit Falls 8.9%, But Beats Estimates
Indraprastha Gas Q4 Results: Profit Falls 8.9%, But Beats Estimates

Indraprastha Gas' net profit fell sequentially to Rs 433.29 crore in Q4, as against an estimate of Rs 375.15 crore.

07 May 2024, 06:35 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An Indraprastha Gas outlet. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
An Indraprastha Gas outlet. (Source: Company website)

Indraprastha Gas Ltd.'s fourth-quarter profit declined, though it still surpassed analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit fell 8.86% sequentially to Rs 433.29 crore in the quarter-ended March, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 375.15 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Indraprastha Gas Q4 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue up 1.12% to Rs 3,596.79 crore versus Rs 3,550.41 crore.

  • Ebitda down 6.33% to Rs 521.17 crore versus Rs 556.34 crore.

  • Margin down 117 basis points to 14.48% versus 15.66%.

  • Net profit down 8.86% to Rs 433.29 crore versus Rs 475.45 crore.

Volume

On a sequential basis, total sales volume for the fourth quarter stood 7% higher at 794.22 million standard cubic meter.

The domestic as well as industrial/commercial petroleum natural gas volume saw the highest sequential uptick at 17% and 12%, respectively.

Total volume for fiscal 2024 stood at 3,084.47 million standard cubic meter, which was up 4% as compared with the previous financial year.

The growth in volume was led by growth in domestic petroleum natural gas volume, which grew 15% year-on-year to 227.48 million standard cubic meter.

Compressed natural gas volume as well as industrial and commercial petroleum natural gas volume also saw an uptick at 4% and 3%, respectively.

Shares of Indraprastha Gas closed 0.26% higher at Rs 444.10 apiece before the results were announced, as compared with a 0.62% fall in the Nifty 50.

