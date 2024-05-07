Indraprastha Gas Q4 Results: Profit Falls 8.9%, But Beats Estimates

On a sequential basis, total sales volume for the fourth quarter stood 7% higher at 794.22 million standard cubic meter.

The domestic as well as industrial/commercial petroleum natural gas volume saw the highest sequential uptick at 17% and 12%, respectively.

Total volume for fiscal 2024 stood at 3,084.47 million standard cubic meter, which was up 4% as compared with the previous financial year.

The growth in volume was led by growth in domestic petroleum natural gas volume, which grew 15% year-on-year to 227.48 million standard cubic meter.

Compressed natural gas volume as well as industrial and commercial petroleum natural gas volume also saw an uptick at 4% and 3%, respectively.