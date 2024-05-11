Eicher Motors Q4 Results: Profit Rises By Nearly A Fifth, Revenue Up 12%

ADVERTISEMENT
Eicher Motors Ltd.'s bottom line rose by nearly a fifth in the fiscal fourth quarter, as earnings from its motorcycle business surged.
Consolidated net profit of the Royal Enfileld parent rose 18.20% over the previous year to Rs 1,070.45 crore in the three months ended March 31, 2024, on the back of revenue that increased 11.84% to Rs 4,173.35 crore.
Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the top line at Rs 4,226.80 crore and the bottom line at Rs 1,068.19 crore.
Ebitda up 21.51% to Rs 1,045.95 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,139.36 crore).
Ebitda margin expands 200 bps to 25.06% (Estimate: 27%).
Net profit up 18.20% to Rs 1,070.45 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,068.19 crore).
Note: One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
On Friday, Eicher Motors shares rose 1.98% to Rs 4,657.65 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.36% higher at 72,664.47 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.