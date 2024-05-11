Eicher Motors Q4 Results: Profit Rises By Nearly A Fifth, Revenue Up 12%

Eicher Motors Ltd.'s bottom line rose by nearly a fifth in the fiscal fourth quarter, as earnings from its motorcycle business surged.

Consolidated net profit of the Royal Enfileld parent rose 18.20% over the previous year to Rs 1,070.45 crore in the three months ended March 31, 2024, on the back of revenue that increased 11.84% to Rs 4,173.35 crore.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the top line at Rs 4,226.80 crore and the bottom line at Rs 1,068.19 crore.