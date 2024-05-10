Mahanagar Gas Q4 Results: Profit Falls 20%, Misses Estimates

Total volumes for the quarter rose 2.95% quarter-on-quarter to 3.779 million metric standard cubic meter per day.

Growth in sales volume was driven by the industrial/commercial petroleum natural gas segment, which grew 7.08% quarter-on-quarter to 50.08 million standard cubic meter.

Domestic petroleum natural gas segment's sales volume grew 5.08% sequentially to 51.26 million standard cubic meter, while the compressed natural gas segment had the least growth at 0.16%. It is key to note that the CNG segment contributes to almost 70% of Mahanagar Gas' total sales volume.